Sidhu tweets advice to own govt, gives CM son’s wedding a miss

A DAY after ending his hunger strike at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu Sunday visited the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu along with Cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla and MLA Dr Raj Kumar Chhabbewal.

Sidhu did not attend the wedding of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s son, which was attended by Congressmen from the state. Channi is hosting a reception on Monday. It is unclear if Sidhu is planning to attend this amid reports of tension between him and the Chief Minister over the appointment of the Advocate General and DGP.

“Darshan of the primordial mother during Navratras is synergising… Washes away all the dirt from the soul!! Blessed to be at the lotus feet of Mata Vaishno Devi,” he said in a tweet. Sources said he went straight to Jammu from Lucknow airport.

A few hours before tweeting pictures about his Vaishno Devi visit, Sidhu advised his own government through a tweet: “Punjab must prevent & prepare, rather than repent & repair… Private Thermal Plants floating guidelines, punishing Domestic Consumers by not keeping Coal Stock for 30 Days should be penalised. It is time to aggressively work on Solar PPAs, & roof-top solar connected to the Grid!”

He was referring to the coal shortage being faced by the state.

His tweets on the government have sparked conroversy earlier too.

He is yet to withdraw his resignation. There has been no word on it by the party leadership.

Sources close to him said the tweet on private thermal plants was not indicative of any conflict between him and the Chief Minister.