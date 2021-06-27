Sidhu trains gun on DGP, questions lack of action on anti-drug STF report

Navjot Singh Sidhu also slammed Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal saying the new SIT on post-sacrilege firing was inching “closer to justice for Punjab’s soul”. (File)

ON A day when Chief Minister Amarinder Singh underlined the need for more synergy between the special task force, the police and the intelligence wing to eliminate the drugs menace from Punjab, former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu hit out at the state police chief accusing him of not acting on the STF report on drugs.

“To DGP… What have you done about Majithia? About those who gave political facilitation & protection to set-up Chemical Drug Factory in Punjab? What is action taken on Big fish mentioned in STF report sent by Hon High Court to Govt ? Thus today he threatens to put cases on us,” Sidhu said in a tweet.

He also uploaded news clippings, including one in which Jagdish Bhola, a former international wrestler and sacked DSP, had named Bikram Singh Majithia, then a minister in SAD-BJP government, after he was arrested in November 2013 in a Rs 700 crore drug racket.

In 2018, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had asked the chief of an anti-drug STF, set up by Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to catch the “big fish” in drug trade, to file a status report on the “role of Majithia”.

Sidhu also slammed Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal saying the new SIT on post-sacrilege firing was inching “closer to justice for Punjab’s soul”.

“6 Yrs since sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib Ji. No Justice in 2 yrs of your rule. No Justice in the following 4.5 yrs.. Today, New SIT inches closer to Justice for Punjab’s Soul & you cry of political interference. Political interference was that which delayed Justice by 6 yrs,” Sidhu said in a tweet.

The cricketer-turned-politician was reacting to a a tweet by Badal in which the former deputy chief minister accused Punjab Chief Minister of implicating the SAD leadership in false cases at the instance of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“While farmers suffer, CM is busy keeping Gandhi family happy & has accepted @RahulGandhi’s directive to implicate SAD leadership in false cases,” Sukhbir had said in a tweet on Friday.