Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Sidhu to lead Punjab Congress to Lakhimpur today

Sidhu wrote in a tweet: “If, by tomorrow, the Union Minister’s son behind the brutal murder of Farmers is not arrested, and our leader @PriyankaGandhi being unlawfully arrested, fighting for farmers is not released, the Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri ! “

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: October 6, 2021 5:12:04 am
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Tuesday he would lead a march to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Later he tweeted, “When in doubt walk the path of truth, never compromise on moral values !! “Moral Authority” thy name is @priyankagandhi.”

