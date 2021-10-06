Sidhu to lead Punjab Congress to Lakhimpur today

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Tuesday he would lead a march to Lakhimpur Kheri.
He wrote in a tweet: “If, by tomorrow, the Union Minister’s son behind the brutal murder of Farmers is not arrested, and our leader @PriyankaGandhi being unlawfully arrested, fighting for farmers is not released, the Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri ! “
Later he tweeted, “When in doubt walk the path of truth, never compromise on moral values !! “Moral Authority” thy name is @priyankagandhi.”
