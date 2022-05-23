scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 23, 2022
Must Read

Sidhu taken to Patiala hospital for medical check-up

Sidhu had moved an application before the court of the Patiala chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on Saturday seeking permission for a special diet due to his medical problems and health issues.

Written by Navjeevan Gopal | Chandigarh |
May 23, 2022 12:45:03 pm
Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo)

Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is undergoing rigorous imprisonment in Patiala Central Jail in a 1988 road rage case, was taken to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Monday for a thorough medical check-up.

Sidhu had moved an application before the court of the Patiala chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on Saturday seeking permission for a special diet due to his medical problems and health issues. The court of CJM Amit Malhan had ordered the constitution of a board of doctors to examine Sidhu and submit a report on Monday.

Sidhu had surrendered before a court in Patiala on Friday evening and was later sent to jail after the Supreme Court awarded him one year in jail while deciding a review petition on a 1988 road rage case where 65-year-old Gurnam Singh had died after being assaulted over a parking dispute.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sidhu suffers from embolism, which causes blockage in arteries due to blood clot or an air bubble, and liver ailments. He reportedly needs blood thinner medications and has been on a special diet for a long time.

More from Chandigarh

Best of Express Premium

ExplainSpeaking: Fisc in the time of monetary tighteningPremium
ExplainSpeaking: Fisc in the time of monetary tightening
Delhi Confidential: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his love for JapanesePremium
Delhi Confidential: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his love for Japanese
Nikhat Zareen: ‘People told my father that boxing was a men’s sportPremium
Nikhat Zareen: ‘People told my father that boxing was a men’s sport
Remove harmonium from Golden Temple? Sikh music scholars strike differing...Premium
Remove harmonium from Golden Temple? Sikh music scholars strike differing...
More Premium Stories >>

He was taken to Rajindra Hospital amid heavy security.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 23: Latest News

Advertisement