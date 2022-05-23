Sidhu taken to Patiala hospital for medical check-up

Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is undergoing rigorous imprisonment in Patiala Central Jail in a 1988 road rage case, was taken to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Monday for a thorough medical check-up.

Sidhu had moved an application before the court of the Patiala chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on Saturday seeking permission for a special diet due to his medical problems and health issues. The court of CJM Amit Malhan had ordered the constitution of a board of doctors to examine Sidhu and submit a report on Monday.

Sidhu had surrendered before a court in Patiala on Friday evening and was later sent to jail after the Supreme Court awarded him one year in jail while deciding a review petition on a 1988 road rage case where 65-year-old Gurnam Singh had died after being assaulted over a parking dispute.

Sidhu suffers from embolism, which causes blockage in arteries due to blood clot or an air bubble, and liver ailments. He reportedly needs blood thinner medications and has been on a special diet for a long time.

He was taken to Rajindra Hospital amid heavy security.