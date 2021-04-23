Sidhu sharpens attack on Amarinder, says home minister cannot evade responsibility in sacrilege case

Former Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday sharpened his attack on Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, accusing him of evading responsibility in a sacrilege case.

“Is the sacrilege case not the top priority for the Home Minister? Evading responsibility & making only Advocate General (AG) a scapegoat means the Executive Authority has no supervisory control. Who controls the AG? Legal Team is just a pawn in this game of shifting responsibilities,” Sidhu tweeted on Friday.

Amarinder holds the Home portfolio. This is the first time in the past couple of days when Sidhu has attacked Amarinder overtly. All this while his attack has been veiled.

Punjab’s Advocate General Atul Nanda has invited sharp criticism from all quarters for not being able to defend the investigation by SIT into the sacrilege and subsequent firing cases. The High Court had quashed the SIT investigations causing an embarrassment to the state government.

The government is yet to take a call on its future course in the case for want of judgement which is pending in the case. Amarinder has already made it clear that they will go to the Supreme Court against the High Court decision.

Sidhu, who has been pushed to the fringes by Amarinder, has started attacking verbally his own party’s government fueling speculation that he was wanting out of the Congress.

Earlier, Sidhu had raised questions about his own government for not taking the sacrilege issue to a logical conclusion and also ‘sparing big fish in the drugs case. Sidhu had been staying silent for over a year after his resignation from the Cabinet.