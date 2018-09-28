Sidhu sees Rs 500-cr bungling in Amritsar, Jalandhar MCs, vows action

The Minister said that that while irregularities worth Rs 225 crore has been detected in audit of Amritsar civic body. (File) The Minister said that that while irregularities worth Rs 225 crore has been detected in audit of Amritsar civic body. (File)

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu Thursday said that an audit conducted by has department has detected discrepancies worth Rs 500 crore in civic bodies at Amritsar and Jalandhar over the last ten years. Sidhu made a surprise visit at Jalandhar Improvement Office on Thursday.

Talking to The Indian Express later, he said that show-cause notices will be sent to all those involved, and those who furnish unsatisfactory replies will be placed under suspension. “We may cancel several the lease contracts executed by them decades back,” he said, adding that in next 10 days people will action being taken in the matter. “We will fix accountability of each and every officer,” he added.

Speaking to mediapersons earlier at the local Circuit House, the Minister said that while irregularities worth Rs 225 crore has been detected in audit of Amritsar civic body, discrepancies of more than Rs 250 crore had been unearthed in Jalandhar, which included 120 files of the Locally Displaced Persons (LDPs).

He said that during the ten year rule of the SAD-BJP alliance, these civic bodies, including the Municipal Corporations and Improvement Trusts, were transformed into den of corruption where irregularities and scams were the order of the day.

