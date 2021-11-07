Sidhu retorts to Punjab AG, targets Congress-led state government

A day after Punjab Advocate General APS Deol hit out at state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for allegedly interfering in his work, Sidhu on Sunday attacked both Deol and the state government led by his own party.

Sidhu, in a series of tweets, criticised the AG and claimed that the latter had “appeared for the main conspirators/accused persons in the High Court and made serious allegations against the government.” Further, he asked the AG if he was “acting at the behest of those who had appointed him.” Sidhu also advised the AG to leave politics to politicians.

The PPCC chief posted a court document wherein former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini had petitioned the High Court for “issuance of a direction to the government of Punjab to hand over investigation in any matter registered against the petitioner to the CBI or any other independent agency outside the state of Punjab. As the petitioner apprehends his false implication in criminal cases on account of malice… on the part of the political party in power in the state of Punjab.” Notably, Deol acted as the counsel for Saini in the case.

Sidhu’s tweets came when the state cabinet was deliberating on a range of issues including issuing notices to renegotiate the price of power to two private thermal plants and reducing VAT on petrol and diesel, among others. Also, the cabinet had to take a call on AG’s resignation.

Sidhu said in one of his tweets, “Mr. AG-PUNJAB, Justice is blind but people of Punjab are not. Our Congress party came in power with a promise to give justice in Sacrilege cases, in which you appeared before the High Court for main conspirators/accused persons and made serious allegations against our Govt.

“Further, You specifically prayed for transferring the investigation to CBI as you were afraid of their false implication in Sacrilege cases on account of… malice and ulterior motives on the part of the political party in power in the state of Punjab.”

In another tweet, he said, “Today, you are representing the same Government of the same political party in power and accusing me of spreading misinformation, whereas, I am fighting for justice in Sacrilege cases and you were procuring blanket bails for the accused persons.

“May I know which interest (vested or otherwise) were you acting for when you appeared for the main conspirators and procured blanket bail for them and which interest you are acting now? #ActionsSpeakLouderThanWords”

Launching an attack on his own party’s government, Sidhu said, “Are you acting at the behest of those who appointed you in this constitutional office and fulfilling their political gains? Did you advise the Government to challenge the blanket bail order procured by you or any other adverse order in Sacrilege cases in Supreme Court?”

In another tweet, he said, “You appeared for the accused, now representing the State and very soon you will seek elevation as a judge so that you can decide this case. Being the highest law officer, your focus is on politics and political gains.

“Leave the politics to the politicians and focus on your personal conscience, integrity and professional ethics, which your job requires. #NoJusticeInSight”

The state Congress chief further said, “In the hearing of the Drugs case in the High Court on 05.10.2021, upon being asked what is stopping Govt. for taking action on the basis of the STF Report filed in High Court, you replied that ‘It would be ethically wrong to proceed in the matter without the Court’s Nod.’ May I know what is unethical in proceeding against the accused persons on the basis of STF Report who are responsible for narcotics-terrorism in Punjab and has put India’s most prosperous state in danger of losing an entire generation to drug abuse?

“Did Hon’ble High Court stop you? Hon’ble High Court itself gave a copy of the STF report to our Government for consideration and you are shielding the inaction of the Government under the guise of your own unknown Ethics.”

Targeting the AG, Sidhu also tweeted, “I believe that Ethics is about the way things ought to be, not about the way things are. Ethical people often do more than law requires and less than it allows. When it comes to ethics, motive is very important.

“A person of character does the right thing for the right reason with the right motive. Your earnest inaction is clearly subverting justice rather than ensuring it.”