Sidhu resumes PPCC work after 10 days, to lead Cong march to Lakhimpur today

A WEEK after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as PPCC chief, the deadlock between him and the Congress high command over his resignation has been resolved with Sidhu now going full-throttle to protest against Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Thursday. On Wednesday, Sidhu resumed his duties as PPCC chief after a 10-day break. He had stepped away from work two days before putting in his papers as PPCC chief on September 28. He will lead a Congress march towards Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday.

Sources privy to discussions between Sidhu and representatives of party high command in past two days said that the stand-off was now resolved and Sidhu had agreed to continue as PPCC chief considering the high command was looking at the issues raised by him.

The impasse ended late on Tuesday evening during a meeting between Sidhu and Congress central observer Harish Chaudhary, who met at Cabinet minister and PPCC general secretary incharge Pargat Singh’s residence.

“A compromise was reached and Sidhu was asked not to tweet against his own government and instead train his guns at the BJP in Centre and SAD and AAP in Punjab. He has already started doing that,” a source said adding that an announcement on the resignation is likely to be made soon.

Resignation of Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana, who also resigned in solidarity with Sidhu would also stand withdrawn automatically, said a source.

Sources said Sidhu, who was a crowd puller, would have gone to UP on Wednesday along with AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, who took Charanjit Channi from Punjab, had he withdrawn his resignation by Tuesday. But it was not done.

“He will be putting up a big show on Thursday,” said the source.On Wednesday, Sidhu tweeted: “54 hours passed!! @priyankagandhi Ji has not been produced before any court . unlawful detention beyond 24 hours is a clear violation of the fundamental rights. BJP & UP Police :- You are violating the spirit of the Constitution, impinging on our basic human rights !!”

The source said, “From Wednesday, it was business as usual for PPCC. Sidhu was abstaining from PPCC work, two days before resigning. He is back at work now.”

Sidhu spent the day holding meetings with Chaudhary and Krishna Allavaru, an aide of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, at Punjab Bhawan on Wednesday.

Pargat Singh was also present in the meeting. Sources said that they took presentations from a few companies which have been surveying the state in the past few days.