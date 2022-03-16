Sidhu resigns as PPCC president, tweets letter to Sonia

March 16, 2022 11:29:15 am
A day after party chief Sonia Gandhi asked the state unit chiefs of the five states where Congress put up a poor show during the recently-concluded high-octane elections to resign, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu Wednesday put in his papers.
“As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation,” Sidhu tweeted in the morning. He also posted a copy of the handwritten resignation letter which read, “To, The President, All India Congress Committee. Respected Madam, I hereby resign as President (P.P.C.C).”
Following the defeat in the recently-held Assembly elections, Gandhi on Tuesday had asked state Congress chiefs of Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to resign.
Sidhu, who had a tumultuous eight-month stint as the PPCC chief, had lost from the Amritsar East seat in the Punjab election held February 20, results of which were declared on March 10.
