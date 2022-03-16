scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Must Read

Sidhu resigns as PPCC president, tweets letter to Sonia

Following the defeat in the recently-held Assembly elections, Gandhi on Tuesday had asked state Congress chiefs of Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to resign.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
March 16, 2022 11:29:15 am
Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab, Punjab latest news, Punjab assembly elections, Punjab polls 2022, Punjab Congress, indian expressFile photo of Congress leader Navjot singh Sidhu.

A day after party chief Sonia Gandhi asked the state unit chiefs of the five states where Congress put up a poor show during the recently-concluded high-octane elections to resign, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu Wednesday put in his papers.

Follow Bhagwant Mann swearing-in ceremony Live updates here

“As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation,” Sidhu tweeted in the morning. He also posted a copy of the handwritten resignation letter which read, “To, The President, All India Congress Committee. Respected Madam, I hereby resign as President (P.P.C.C).”

Following the defeat in the recently-held Assembly elections, Gandhi on Tuesday had asked state Congress chiefs of Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to resign.

Sidhu, who had a tumultuous eight-month stint as the PPCC chief, had lost from the Amritsar East seat in the Punjab election held February 20, results of which were declared on March 10.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 16: Latest News

Advertisement