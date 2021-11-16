Sidhu back as Punjab Congress chief, says party tickets to be given only on ‘winnability criteria’

Over a month and half after he resigned as the president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) and eleven days after taking back his resignation, Navjot Singh Sidhu Tuesday once again took charge as the state Congress chief in the presence of the party’s in-charge of Punjab Harish Chaudhary.

Later in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also visited PPCC office and addressed a meeting of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) Welfare Cell of the party along with Sidhu and Chaudhary but was not present at the press conference by Sidhu and Chaudhary.

Addressing the press conference, Sidhu said soon, Punjab Congress would present a “concrete roadmap on two aspects of organisation and governance” and that only “winnability criteria” would be factored in while giving party tickets for the ensuing Vidhan Sabha elections in Punjab.

Sidhu had resigned as the PPCC chief on September 28, seeking removal of then Advocate General APS Deol, opposing his appointment by the Channi-led government on the grounds that he (Deol) had secured blanket bail for former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in a 2015 case of police firing on anti-sacrilege protestors.

Sidhu had been pushing for appointment of lawyer D S Patwalia as the state’s AG. He had also objected to the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as officiating DGP for giving “clean chit” to the accused in the sacrilege case while heading an SIT in 2015.

On November 5, Sidhu had announced to withdraw his resignation but had put a rider that he would resume charge as PPCC chief only after Sahota and Deol were replaced. On November 9, during a joint press conference with Sidhu, Channi had announced that Punjab will get a new AG “tomorrow” after the government accepted Deol’s resignation. Following Sidhu’s concerns relating to DGP, Channi had reiterated that the government had sent a panel of IPS officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for that.

On Tuesday evening, the Punjab council of ministers in a meeting, unanimously gave powers to Channi to appoint a new AG.

Sidhu earlier told reporters that Congress had been united and “last Vidhan Sabha session was a proof of that”.

He added, “Our goal to make a government is not (aimed) to get power but to change the lives (of people)”. He said the focus was on making people “partners in the government” and “return the taxes they pay back to them two to three times”.

He lamented that the per capita income of Punjab was much lesser than states like Goa and Haryana and the national average. Sidhu added, “This is a different election. Self-reliance leads to development.”

Underlining that “the trend to roll out welfare schemes by taking debt” needed to be “reversed, Sidhu said Punjab Congress under his command was working to “reverse the trend” and take Punjab “out of this mud and debt”.

“There is no reason we lag behind. District Congress Committee presidents’ list would be out soon, along with Congress spokespersons. In the coming five to seven days we will complete other things. Simultaneously will show the power of Congress this month. You will know that Congress is fighting united and for the welfare of people,” said Sidhu.

He said except for law and order issues which included sacrilege, drugs and BSF jurisdiction matters, the rest of the issues concerning Punjab were dependent on “income of the state”.

“We will come up with a concrete plan, a qualitative plan and not a quantitative one. We will come up with a qualitative plan to bail out Punjab from the precarious situation,” said Sidhu, adding, “We cannot bury our heads in the sand thinking that there is no lurking danger.”

Harish Chaudhary, while responding to a question as to who would be the CM face of the party, said, “Every citizen of Punjab is the CM face.” Chaudhary added, “We will go forward with the credibility of Punjab Congress leadership.”

Sidhu said six months ago he had said the electricity tariff should be reduced. “The one who did not reduce had to go and the one who reduced is there,” said Sidhu, in an apparent reference to the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh as the CM and announcement to reduce power tariff by incumbent CM Channi.

Sidhu added that what “did not happen in a four-and-a-half-year rule happened in three-and-a-half-month”. Asserting that “our effort is to supplement state’s revenue with income”, he added, “There is life beyond 2020 March. We are the managers of public funds. That is why I say there is a need to reverse the trend.”

He also said that it was not appropriate to blame the finance minister alone since “there is collective responsibility”.

On the promises made after the change of guard in the Congress government, Sidhu said, “We have an opportunity to win over the trust of the people. It is our responsibility to fulfil what we said two months ago. People will judge us on performance and not on talks.”