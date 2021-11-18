Sidhu’s absence from Punjab CM’s entourage to Kartarpur raises eyebrows

Although Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is leading a jatha of his Cabinet colleagues, MLAs and their families to Kartarpur Sahib, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu could not leave with him as the state government did not schedule his visit along with the CM.

Sidhu was the first one to bring the news of the opening of the Kartarpur corridor in 2019 and had stirred up a row back then.

Sources said while the state government had approached Sidhu Tuesday, soon after Centre’s announcement to reopen the corridor, he is learnt to have received a call from a public relation officer and intelligence officer Wednesday evening telling him he will not accompany the CM.

The Centre had allowed the state to take a jatha of 50 persons to Kartarpur Sahib. “This is when the government approached Sidhu that he would also be going with CM’s jatha. But last night, he got a call that he is not going Thursday. He was told that he would be leaving Saturday, a day after Guru Purab. This is sheer insecurity. The previous government was also doing the same. Now, this government is doing it too,” a source said.

He added, “It was up to the state government to put up his case for clearance to the Centre. The Centre had already allowed the state CM to take 50 people along with him. But the state did not forward his case to the Centre.”

The source said, Sidhu was shocked last night as he was preparing to leave with the CM.

As the jatha left for Pakistan, Sidhu tweeted with a video chronicling the developments that took place starting from the demand to opening the Kartarpur Sahib corridor and said, “Guru Nanak’s teachings are the centrifugal force of Sikhism, he is the light house that guides us on the path of Universal Brotherhood, Peace & wellbeing of all. Sarbat da Bhala is our guiding force…The Kartarpur Story: A Compilation”.