Sidhu plays the Opp on STF issue, asks own govt to make report public

Even as the main Opposition parties in Punjab are silent on the issue of opening of STF report on drugs, Punjab Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been questioning his own government over the delay and asking the government to make the report public.

Sidhu has tweeted umpteen times and has also raised the issue while addressing the media and questioned the government that the STF report should be made public.

However, the SAD has not raised the issue of delay in opening of STF report. The SAD has been keeping quiet as the alleged kingpin of drug racket, Jagdish Singh Bhola, had once alleged involvement of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who has vehemently denied the allegations. The SAD has been alleging that the state government was conspiring to ‘falsely implicate’ Majithia in the drug case.

The AAP had in July this year dared Sidhu to get the report made public and Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema had sought transfer of the STF case to some other High Court after a Punjab HC Judge had recused himself in September. For AAP, the issue of drugs is embarrasing as Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had raised the issue of drugs strongly in 2017 elections but had apologised to Majithia later after he had filed a defamation suit against Kejriwal.

The report was prepared by former STF chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu after looking into the alleged drug racket case in Punjab. Sidhu had submitted the report to the HC in a sealed envelope. The STF was constituted by former chief minister Amarinder Singh to end the drug menace in the state. Sidhu has been raising the issue for a long time. In a political rally recently, he had stated that he directs the government as PPCC chief to make the report public. Two days later, the government constituted a three-member committee asking the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and DGP to ascertain if the government could open the report and if the STF had delayed action on the pretext that a sealed report submitted by it to the High Court was yet to be opened.

A day later, an undeterred Sidhu tweeted: “Why plead to High Court, when the Court had directed you to take the lead and open the report … If there is nothing in the report let Captain be accountable, if there is something, take immediate action!!”

He also tweeted excerpts from the directions of the court from CWP 20359-2013 (O and M) and CWP 23426-2014 that said: “Harpreet Singh Sidhu, Head of STF, constituted by the State of Punjab, has submitted the status report in a sealed cover, which has been opened. The same has been perused. After going through the contents of the report, we are of the view that let a copy thereof be handed over, in a sealed cover, to Niranjan Singh, Deputy Director, Enforcement Directorate to consider the prima facie fact findings and proceed further in accordance with the law. We are also of the view that the aforesaid report requires consideration at the hands of the state government also for which let a sealed copy of it be handed over to learned Advocate General, Punjab. The ED as well as the state government shall submit their respective opinion-cum-status reports on the next day of hearing.”