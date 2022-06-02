Days after Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, Punjab says will restore security of 434 VVIPs from June 7

Security cover for 434 VVIPs, which was withdrawn temporarily, will be restored from June 7, the Punjab government informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday, days after singer Sidhu Moosewala whose security cover was pruned was shot dead.

The statement was made by the Punjab government before the bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh. The state government also submitted its report in a sealed cover.

A detailed order in the matter is yet to be released.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court during a previous hearing had asked the state to bring relevant material in a sealed cover for the perusal of the court in order to see whether withdrawal/down-gradation/de-categorisation of security of beneficiaries has been done on the basis of objective data.

The court had also asked the Punjab government to submit a report in respect of the order dated May 11, 2022, being available in the public domain and relevant information as to whether the order has become public on account of any RTI information or leakage or in collusion of someone having access to the order in question be also brought on record by the adjourned date.

The high court is hearing a petition filed by former deputy chief minister of Punjab and Congress leader, Om Parkash Soni, seeking quashing of the order dated May 11, 2022, wherein his security from the “Z” category was de-categorised and security personnel been withdrawn.

Advocate Madhu Dayal, the counsel for Soni, contended before the high court that the Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 184 ex-ministers and former MLAs on a “pick and choose basis rather than actual threat perception” after the formation of the current AAP government.

“The withdrawal is a result of populist action being taken by the government, instead of assessment of the actual serious threat to the lives of these persons…. Z+ category security has been provided to Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, Delhi, and Raghav Chadha, MP, Rajya Sabha, Punjab, amongst others,” argued Dayal.

He also pointed out before the bench that a bare perusal of a report showed that the protectees’ list was “more politically motivated rather than on the basis of threat perception”.