Sidhu Moosewala’s father says his son often used to get extortion calls from Bishnoi gang, others

Slain singer Sidhu Moosewala would often receive extortion calls from Lawrence Bishnoi group and other gangsters, according to a complaint filed by Balkaur Singh, based on which an FIR was lodged.

Moosewala bought a bulletproof SUV after receiving these threats, Singh said.

As per the FIR copy, Moosewala left his family home in another family-owned vehicle along with two others, Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh, also residents of Moosa village. He did not take along his security detail.

“I took along the gunman in my vehicle since my only son Shubhdeep Singh had left without them, and he used to have threats from the gangsters,” Singh said. “When we reached Jawaharke, a [Toyota] Corolla was behind my son’s Jeep in which four persons were sitting. Our car was far behind from them.”

Singh, in his complaint, said when Moosewala’s vehicle took a turn from Jawaharke village periphery towards Barnala, a Bolero vehicle was already stationed there with four occupants. He added that the driver of Bolero intercepted Moosewala’s jeep and the occupants opened fire indiscriminately before fleeing towards Barnala in the two vehicles.

“This all happened in very short span of time at around 5 pm/5:15 pm,” said Balkaur, who works in fire brigade department in Mansa.

CCTV footage of Jawahar Ke village also recorded a car following Moosewala’s Thar.

An eye witness at Jawahar Ke village said, “I was standing at the turn of Mansa-Budhladha road. It is sharp 90-degree turn and vehicles need to slow down to turn. I was not aware that Sidhu Moosewala was in the car. A white car came from behind and then drove parallel to his car before opening fire, especially at the tyres. I couldn’t understand what was happening. Then the white car drove up ahead and opened fire from the front. I ran away from the spot. There were some other people standing there and they also ran away.”

On Sunday, hours after Moosewala was killed, Canada-based Goldy Brar, allegedly a member of the Bishnoi gang, put out a Facebook post owning responsibility for the killing and alleging police didn’t act against the singer over Middukhera’s murder.

Sources in Delhi Police Special Cell say they will look into the role of those associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, of whose gang Brar is a part. Many such associates, police said, are already behind bars in and around Delhi.

Senior officers also said they had been investigating Brar for allegedly planning several murders and attempts to murder from Canada.

Bishnoi and his gang, the officer said, have criminal records in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, with Bishnoi, lodged in a Rajasthan jail, still managing to run his gang from inside.