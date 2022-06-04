Sidhu Moosewala’s family meets Amit Shah, demands CBI probe

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Chandigarh Technical Airport on Saturday and reportedly sought a CBI probe into their son’s murder.

Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher were also present at the meeting, which comes a day after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Moosewala’s parents and family members at his native village Moosa in Mansa district of Punjab.

Soon after Amit Shah landed in Chandigarh, he met Moosewala’s parents and assured them of justice. It was not yet clear if he accepted their demand for a CBI probe.

After the 15-20 minute meeting, Amit Shah reached BJP headquarters at Chandigarh’s Sector 37 where several former Congress ministers and former Akali leaders were set to formally join BJP.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police continued to conduct raids at various places across Punjab and Haryana to nab certain members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who could be involved in Moosewala’s murder.