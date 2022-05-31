Sidhu Moosewala to be cremated today, angry fans demand death for killers

A huge crowd of angry fans turned up in front of the house of Sidhu Moosewala Tuesday in his ancestral village of Musse in Punjab’s Mansa district ahead of his cremation, which will be held later in the day.

After the body of Sidhu Moosewala was brought from the mortuary of the Civil Hospital in Mansa to his home, his fans shouted slogans against the Punjab government and the police, demanding death for his murderers. Lawrence Bishnoi, lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar have claimed responsibility for the murder.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report of Moosewala showed he received 24 bullets, mostly on his chest and abdomen. He was also hit on his head and thighs when he was attacked on Sunday evening outside the Jawahar Ke village, around 10 kilometres from his home. He was 27.

“We demand the death sentence for the accused. The Punjab government should hang them. We want justice for the Sidhu Moosewala. Punjab Police officials responsible for the negligence should also be booked and sent to jail,” said Randeep Singh, a fan.

“It is all the mistake of the government that we have lost a son of Punjab. Moosewala’s father had also written a letter yesterday in which he clearly blamed the Punjab government. It was a planned murder,” said another fan Ravinder.

The family and police have made special arrangements so that fans can have the last glimpse of Moosewala’s body. The cremation is expected to take place at 12 pm.

The police have deployed an anti-riot squad to deal with any untoward situation.