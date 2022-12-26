Sidhu Moosewala, Sudhir Suri and others: Status of targeted killing cases in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has remained on tenterhooks ever since it came to power in the border state in March this year, winning with a brute majority of 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly. Several targeted killings, including that of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala, were reported in the state and all of them were shot dead in broad daylight.

The Indian Express explains the major law and order incidents and arrests made by the Punjab Police.

Sidhu Moosewala murder

Singer-turned-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead brutally by Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar-led gang members on May 29 at the Jawaharke village of Mansa. His Thar jeep was waylaid by the shooters who opened fire on him. The special investigation team (SIT) probing the case has filed two chargesheets, the first against 24 accused and the second against seven, including the six sharpshooters and the co-accused who provided logistics support to the perpetrators.

The orchestrators Satinderjeet Singh aka Goldy Brar, Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi, and Lipin Nehra are abroad. Reportedly, Sachin and Anmol have been detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya, respectively and the Punjab Police are working on the legalities for extradition.

Two of the six shooters — Manpreet Singh aka Mannu Kussa and Jagroop Singh aka Roopa — were killed in July in a police encounter in Amritsar. The police identified the other four shooters as Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish, Ankit Sersa and Deepak Mundi. The six shooters were part of the two modules allegedly involved in the killing.

Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in Tihar jail, and his Canada-based associate Satinderjeet Singh Goldy Brar claimed the responsibility for the murder in a revenge killing. They say Moosewala’s manager, now abroad, has sheltered the alleged killers of one of their associates. Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh denies his son was ever associated with the gangsters.

Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri murder

Sudhir Suri was shot dead in a busy area of Amritsar city on November 4 while he was taking part in a protest. The police force assigned for Suri’s security was at the spot when the accused, identified as Sandeep Singh, opened fire with his licensed .32 bore pistol. Five bullets were fired at Suri, who was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police arrested the accused from a nearby house where he was hiding. The Shiv Sena leader was protesting against the management of Gopal Mandir, a temple in the area, after posters and broken idols of deities were purportedly found on the roadside near the temple. Sandeep, a radicalised Sikh youth, was reportedly affiliated to ‘Waris Punjab De’, an outfit floated by late actor Deep Sidhu and currently managed by Amritpal Singh.

Sacrilege case accused Dera follower shot dead

Six unidentified assailants on three motorcycles shot dead Pardeep Singh alias Raju, 38, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower, in Kotkapura of Faridkot on November 10,

Raju was also an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases and was out on bail. He was shot at around 7:15 am while he was about to open his dairy shop at Kotkapura in Faridkot. A security personnel provided to him by the Punjab Police and a bystander sustained bullet injuries in the incident. Harshveer Singh Bajwa, a resident of Bhawanigarh in Sangrur district and a postgraduate student of Panjab University (PU) had transferred Rs 20,000 in the bank account of one of the shooters involved in the murder of Pardeep, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) observed during investigations. This conspiracy was also hatched by gangster Goldy Brar, said the police.

The Punjab Police Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Rajasthan Police, in a joint operation, arrested the main shooter Ramjhan Khan alias Raj Hooda, following a brief encounter in Jaipur. The other accused, including the PU student, Ramjhan’s two accomplices from Rajasthan, two other shooters and a facilitator, were also arrested.

Kabaddi player shot dead during match

Sandeep Singh Sandhu aka Sandeep Nangal Ambian, 38 ,an internationally renowned kabaddi player, was shot dead during a match at Mallian Khurd of Jalandhar on March 14. Nine accused were arrested.

The police said that Harwinder alias Fauji, who was nabbed from a village near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, was the main coordinator behind the killing. Fauji, the main coordinator of the Kaushal-Daggar gang, which is active in Delhi, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, had in February this year taken voluntary retirement from the 6 Jat Battalion after 18 years in the armed service. He is a history-sheeter and faces at least 21 criminal cases of murder, armed dacoity and extortion in various districts of western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.