Sidhu Moosewala murder: Bishnoi tells HC he fears fake encounter by Punjab Police

With investigating agencies looking into the alleged role of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, the jailed gangster Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court with a prayer seeking a direction for prior intimation to his counsel in case he is required to handed over to any other state police

“The petitioner is having apprehension of fake encounter by the Punjab Police authority due to the political unrest between political parties in Punjab,” said Bishnoi’s counsel in the petition, which also seeks a direction for ensuring his security in case he is taken on transit remand to Punjab.

Bishnoi, who is in Tihar Jail, on Monday had approached the lower court also with a similar prayer but failed to get any order from there. The High Court is likely to hear his petition on Wednesday or Thursday. In the interim, Bishnoi has said that the trial court be directed to not allow execution of any production warrant of any other state police till disposal of the case before High Court.

“Pass a direction to the Delhi police and Tihar Jail Authority to ensure all necessary security arrangements for the petitioner as the petitioner shall be duly handcuffed, shackled and video-graphed during the production warrant and on transit remand if any warrant produced by the Punjab police for the safety of his life,” reads one of the prayers in the petition.

Citing the press conference given by Punjab Police on May 29, Bishnoi has said that the investigating agency is falsely implicating him in the murder case of Moosewala. A petition expressing similar apprehension of fake encounter by Punjab Police was moved by him before the Punjab and Haryana High Court also in 2020, the plea states.

“Punjab police has falsely implicated the name of the petitioner in the recent murder case of renowned singer namely Sidhu Moosewala, and there is public rage against the petitioner due to the unverified statement made by the Punjab Police in the media,” Bishnoi’s counsel said in the petition filed before Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

Bishnoi in the petition also said that he is “no way a criminal much less a hardened criminal” but a victim of “certain happenings and circumstances”. There is now a threat to his life from the police and investigating agencies to put an end “to the false criminal cases, which they well know cannot be established for want of any evidence”, according to the petition.