Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Sidhu Moosewala Prayer Meet Live Updates: Hundreds throng Moosa village to pay last respects to slain singer-politician

Sidhu Moosewala Prayer Meet Live Updates: Security personnel in large numbers have been deployed at Moosa village's Anaj Mandi, where the antim ardas ceremony is being held.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh |
Updated: June 8, 2022 12:46:27 pm
Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead close to his village, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover along with that of over 400 others.

Sidhu Moosewala Antim Ardas Live Updates: A large number of people including men, children and women assembled from various parts of Punjab and other states to attend the ‘antim ardas‘ and ‘bhog‘ ceremonies of Moosewala at Anaj Mandi.

Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover along with that of over 400 others. The state police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind it. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is the member of Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility of the murder. This murder was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera’s murder that took place last year, he had claimed.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police Tuesday said it has arrested eight people on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of the singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. They also claimed to have identified four shooters who were involved in the crime.

Live Blog

Sidhu Moosewala prayer meet Live Updates: The 'Antim Ardas' of final prayer meet for Sidhu Moosewala is being held at Anaj Mandi in Mansa district of Punjab; Follow this space for Latest Updates

12:41 (IST)08 Jun 2022
Punjab Congress chief bids farewell to 'younger brother'

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who attended Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas' bid farewell to his "younger brother".

12:35 (IST)08 Jun 2022
Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, day after his security cover was withdrawn

12:35 (IST)08 Jun 2022
Sidhu Moosewala Murder: 8 arrests so far

The Punjab Police Tuesday said it has arrested eight people on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of the singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. They also claimed to have identified four shooters who were involved in the crime.

“Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh alias Kekda of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh alias Manna of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot; Saraj Mintu of village Dode Kalsia, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu alias Pabbi of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of village Rewli in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana. The Police have also identified four shooters involved in the crime,” an official spokesperson said. Read more

12:31 (IST)08 Jun 2022
Watch: Crowds throng Moosa village for Sidhu Moosewala 'antim ardas'

A large number of people including youth, children and women assembled from various parts of Punjab and other states to attend the 'antim ardas' (marking the end of last rituals for the deceased) and 'bhog' ceremony of Moose Wala Anaj Mandi.

Since Moosewala's death, political leaders have visited his family in their native village, with the latest visit from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The AAP was initially criticised widely for not reaching out to the family, until Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited them last week.

Meanwhile, sources in Mumbai Police confirmed Monday that police patrolling outside actor Salman Khan’s apartment at Bandstand in Bandra (west) has been increased and security given to the actor has been beefed up after a threat letter was found near his residence Sunday morning.

The letter reportedly stated, “Salim Khan, Salman Khan bahot jald aapka Moosewala hoga k G.B.L.B (You will become like Moosewala).” The police said GB and LB mean Goldy Brar, a Canada-based criminal, and Lawrence Bishnoi, a jailed gangster, who have claimed responsibility for Moosewala's killing.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.