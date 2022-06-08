Sidhu Moosewala Prayer Meet Live Updates: Hundreds throng Moosa village to pay last respects to slain singer-politician

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead close to his village, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover along with that of over 400 others.

Sidhu Moosewala Antim Ardas Live Updates: A large number of people including men, children and women assembled from various parts of Punjab and other states to attend the ‘antim ardas‘ and ‘bhog‘ ceremonies of Moosewala at Anaj Mandi.

Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover along with that of over 400 others. The state police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind it. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is the member of Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility of the murder. This murder was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera’s murder that took place last year, he had claimed.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police Tuesday said it has arrested eight people on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of the singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. They also claimed to have identified four shooters who were involved in the crime.