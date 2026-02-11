Sidhu Moosewala’s parents stage protest at SSP office over delay in graft FIR

Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur have accused a music firm of denying them royalty for their son's songs

By: Express News Service
3 min readMansaUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 08:50 PM IST
Balkaur Singh and his wife, Charan Kaur, along with their toddler son, sat on the floor outside the SSP office, and accused the the police of not taking action on their complaint despite their rightful claim to the singer’s income.Balkaur Singh and his wife, Charan Kaur, along with their toddler son, sat on the floor outside the SSP office, and accused the the police of not taking action on their complaint despite their rightful claim to the singer’s income. (Source: Express Photo/ enhanced by AI)
The parents of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Wednesday staged a protest against Mansa senior superintendent of police allegedly over non-registration of an FIR on their complaint of financial irregularities by a music distribution firm and its manager. The couple has accused the firm and its manager of not paying them the royalty for their late son’s released tracks.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead on May 29, 2022. Charges were framed against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and 26 others in connection with the murder case. Moosewala songs still continue to garner millions of views on YouTube and some of his tracks were released after his death.

Balkaur Singh and his wife, Charan Kaur, along with their toddler son, sat on the floor outside the SSP office, and accused the police of not taking action on their complaint despite their rightful claim to the singer’s income.

Balkaur Singh said he had submitted the complaint in June 2025 to the director general of police. He said the complaint was forwarded to the SSP, but nothing has been done yet.

“ They are neither acting on my complaint, nor are they returning it. The SSP is not taking any action in the matter. If my complaint is false, the police should return it,” said Balkaur Singh.

In an apparent reference to Operation Prahar launched by the Punjab Police to reign in gangsters, Balkaur Singh asked, “Which gangsters will you (police) target? First, rein in the gangsters in khaki”.

Balkaur said he was forced to stage a sit-in over the inaction by the police on his complaint.

He further alleged that he has repeatedly been visiting the SSP office demanding action, but nothing has been done.

Charan Kaur said that they have made repeated visits since June last year despite her husband’s heart condition. “We didn’t want to come here, but we’ve lost hope. Our was killed. Now, they’re looting his income. How will we raise our younger child? We’ve asked for nothing wrong — just our share,” she said.

Later, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Bathinda Range) Harjit Singh called the couple for a meeting and assured action within two days. However, the family vowed to intensify their struggle if justice is denied.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said that every person has the right to get an FIR registered over a complaint. “If the police will not act, then one will be forced to stage a protest. Entire Congress is with the Moosewala family,” he said.

