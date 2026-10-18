‘Gun gestures’ by toddler: Complaint filed against Sidhu Moosewala’s parents

Submitting that a child should be “kept away from gestures that depict violence” and his “welfare and protection” should be the immediate priority, Chandigarh-based advocate Navkiran Singh has filed a complaint wth the Mansa deputy commissioner against the parents of slain singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala.

The legal move follows a recent stage appearance in Canada where Moosewala’s two-year-old younger brother, fondly known as ‘Chhota Sidhu’, was seen making “gun firing gestures”.

Moosewala, 28, a native of Mansa’s Moosa village, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, at Jawahar Ke village in the district, with wanted gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi named by the police as key conspirators.

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On March 17, 2024, his parents, Balkaur Singh, 60, and Charan Kaur, 58, welcomed their second child through IVF. Fans refer to the child, a little over two years old, as ‘Chhota Sidhu’ or ‘Junior Moosewala’.

On October 9, the family began Moosewala’s hologram music concerts in Toronto, Canada, where the child accompanied his parents on stage. The toddler imitated “tha, tha, tha” (gunfire sounds) while making a gun sign with his hand, followed by a “thaapi” (slap on the thigh) as the audience applauded.

Fans widely shared clips of the moment on social media captioned “Hale mukeya ni” (not finished yet). While Moosewala’s songs frequently glorified weapons, they also evoked emotional attachments to his village, Punjab, and his parents.

Toronto show lo Nikka Sidhu thigh slap cheyadam chusthe vere level high asala ❤️‍🔥 Sidhu Moosewala signature style! Also, try listening to 295 by Sidhu Moosewala 🎧

#SidhuMooseWala #NikkaSidhu #295 #Toronto https://t.co/bLnn8AmEen — Biriyani & Charts (@BiriyaniCharts) October 11, 2026

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Complaint cites child welfare and psychological impact

Advocate Navkiran Singh, general secretary of Lawyers for Human Rights International, submitted in his complaint that the district child protection unit should immediately call both parents for counselling regarding the “harmful effects of exposure to firearms and violence on child’s development and safety”.

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He urged that the parents be directed not to teach, encourage, or permit the child to enact gunfire or violent gestures in public or otherwise, alleging they “abused the child’s age and mental state” during the Toronto event.

The complaint calls for a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) inquiry under sections 27(8) and 36 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act regarding future public appearances.

“The early years of life are a period of rapid brain development, in which children learn largely by imitation and repetition. When a child of 2.5 years is encouraged to enact gunfire and is rewarded with applause, he learns to associate violence with approval and affection. Such conduct may normalise violence in the child’s mind before he is capable of understanding it,” the complaint reads.

It further noted that while the complainant seeks “guidance and counselling” rather than immediate punitive measures, continued non-compliance could attract penal provisions under Section 75 of the JJ Act, punishable by up to three years of imprisonment, a fine, or loss of custody.

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Speaking to The Indian Express, advocate Navkiran Singh described the parents’ actions as “atrocious”, stating, “They need to understand that their younger son is a separate individual who has just begun his life… The Indian law clearly states that when the child is a minor, and parents fail to provide him an upbringing in a conducive environment, then the government authorities have the legal right to intervene.”

Family defence

Balkaur Singh did not respond to calls and messages regarding the matter. However, the family’s advocate, Gurvinder Singh Sandhu, who practises in the UK and the Punjab and Haryana High Court, countered the allegations over the phone.

“We will respond with a formal reply as soon as we receive any such notice or official complaint from a government authority. The complainant cannot question the upbringing parents give their child based on one video clip. No one other than the parents knows better how their child has to be raised.”

Sandhu added that human rights advocacy bodies should focus their attention on the children of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa rather than seeking publicity through high-profile cases. He argued that subjecting a 2.5-year-old child to legal scrutiny over a single event was inappropriate, drawing comparisons to children participating in traditional martial arts like gatka using kirpans in Punjab.

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Mansa Deputy Commissioner Navjot Kaur said she had not yet verified whether her office had received the formal complaint.