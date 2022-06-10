Sidhu Moosewala murder: Red-corner-notice against gangster Goldy Brar

The Interpol has issued a red corner notice (RCN) against Satinderjit Singh aka Goldy Brar, the Canada based associate who had claimed responsibility for the killing of rapper Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead on May 29.

The Interpol has also issued an RCN against fugitive and gangster-turned terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu aka Rinda, who Punjab police say is currently living in Pakistan and is backed by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) Wadhawa Singh and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence.

The RCN issued against Goldy Brar identifies him as 28-year-old male born on March 11, 1994 in Shri Muktsar Sahib, 1.75 metres tall, having a body weight of 100 kilograms with colour of hair and eyes as black and English, Hindi and Punjabi as languages he speaks. It describes charges against Brar as murder, criminal conspiracy & supply of illegal firearms, attempt to murder.

As per Punjab police, which had sent a proposal to Central Bureau of Investigation to get RCN issued against him, Brar had gone to Canada on student visa in 2017 and is an active member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He was earlier wanted in two cases – an FIR registered for attempt to murder and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act on November 12, 2020 and an FIR registered on February 18, 2021 for murder and other sections of the IPC and sections of the Arms Act. Both cases were registered in City police station in Faridkot.

The RCN issued against Harwinder Singh aka Rinda identifies him as 32 year old male born in 1990 in Khadoor Sahib with an old injury mark on left knee, having a height of 1.7 metres and body weight 70 kilograms and colour of hair and eyes as black and languages spoken as Hindi, English and Punjabi.

It describes the charges against Rinda as “Attempt to murder, Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, rioting armed with deadly weapon, member of unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint, making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., and offences related to arms/weapons, making preparation to commit dacoity, assembling for purpose of committing dacoity, habitually dealing in stolen property, making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc, criminal conspiracy and offences related to arms and offence related to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances.”

As per Punjab police, “Rinda, who is responsible for inducting and operationalising many terrorist modules in Punjab in recent past, is now based in Pakistan. He, backed by Pak ISI, has also been responsible in smuggling in huge quantity of arms and ammunition in India. Huge quantity of Arms/Ammunition and IEDs recovered from four terrorists arrested in Karnal in a joint operation with Punjab police, also belonged to Rinda.

Most recently, he was responsible for RPG attack on [Punjab police] Intelligence Headquarters through his operatives; grenade attack on CIA Office, Nawanshahr in November 202; and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on police post Kahlwan in Anandpur Sahib, Rupnagar.”

Punjab police had sought issuance of RCN against Rinda in three cases registered against him in Patiala district.

What next now?

According to Punjab police Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Gurmeet Chauhan, who has been dealing in seeking issuance of RCN against the wanted fugitives, once Interpol issues the red corner notice, it means that “all the international police organisations which are members of Interpol are bound to either arrest or detain such persons according to their respective countries’ laws, send them in police custody and inform the concerned government which has made the request to issue the RCN. Once, they alert the government that the person has been detained, the country which had sought the issuance of RCN sends the formal request for such person/s extradition to that country. Once extradition request is sent, the country which has detained such person’s processes the extradition request. Depending upon local laws, person may have the right to approach local courts of that country and those courts will either allow the extradition or deny it, depending upon whether the courts are convinced or not.”