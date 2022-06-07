Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjab cops confirm 8 arrests, including ‘fan’ who clicked selfie moments before he was killed

The Punjab Police Tuesday said they have arrested at least eight people for providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters who killed Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala on May 29.

Moosewala, who left home at around 4.30 pm on May 29 along with Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin), was shot dead by some unidentified persons. He was driving his non-bulletproof Mahindra Thar vehicle.

“Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh alias Kekda of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh alias Manna of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot; Saraj Mintu of village Dode Kalsia, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu alias Pabbi of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of village Rewli in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana. The police have also identified four shooters involved in the crime,” added a spokesperson of the Punjab Police in a written statement.

ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force Promod Ban Tuesday said that Sandeep alias Kekda, on the directions of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and Sachin Thapan, who claims to be jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s nephew, kept a tab on Sidhu Moosewala’s movements by impersonating as his fan. “Kekda also clicked selfies with Moosewala, when the latter was leaving home minutes before his murder,” Ban added.

“Kekda told the shooters and handlers, who were operating from abroad, that the singer is accompanied by his security personnel, gave them details about the number of occupants in the car, details of the vehicles and also that Moosewala is travelling in a non-bulletproof vehicle,” Ban said.

He added Manpreet Manna had provided a Toyota Corolla car to Manpreet Bahu, who further delivered the car to two persons — suspected to be the shooters — on the directions of Saraj Mintu, a close aide of Goldy Brar and Sachin Thapan.

The ADGP said that the fifth accused, Prabhdeep Sidhu alias Pabbi, had provided shelter to two associates of Goldy Brar, who had come from Haryana in January 2022. Pabbi also got conducted recce of Sidhu Moosewala’s home and surrounding areas through them, while Monu Dagar provided two shooters and helped assemble the team of shooters to carry out the murder on the directions of Goldy Brar.

He said Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb had handed-over a Balero car to the shooters and had also provided them with a hideout.