scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Must Read

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjab and Haryana HC disposes of Lawrence Bishnoi’s ‘premature’ plea

Bishnoi sought to restrain the judicial magistrate of Mansa, Punjab, from issuing production warrants for producing and handing over his custody to the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT).

Written by Jagpreet Singh Sandhu | Chandigarh |
Updated: June 2, 2022 1:59:14 pm
Lawrence Bishnoi, Sidhu Moosewala murder, Moosewala murder accused, Punjab and Haryana HC, Bishnoi hearing, Punjab news, Indian expressBishnoi had stated that he shall be eliminated in a staged encounter by adopting other extrajudicial means. (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday disposed of a petition by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in which he sought to restrain the judicial magistrate of Mansa, Punjab, from issuing production warrants for producing and handing over his custody to the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) and to interrogate him in the FIR registered at Mansa over the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, through online mode or video conferencing facility.

Apprehending a serious threat to his life, Bishnoi stated that he may be eliminated in a staged encounter by adopting other extrajudicial means.

As the matter came up for hearing before the Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur, Advocate General Punjab Anmol Rattan Sidhu contended that Bishnoi has not been named in the FIR registered at Mansa in the Moosewala murder case and thus his plea was premature and not maintainable.

More from Chandigarh

The court after hearing the matter disposed of the plea. A detailed order is yet to be released by the court. Meanwhile the high court website showed the petition as dismissed.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: The case for six airbagsPremium
Explained: The case for six airbags
Sri Lanka plans to develop Trincomalee port as industrial hub, stirs glob...Premium
Sri Lanka plans to develop Trincomalee port as industrial hub, stirs glob...
Opinion: Instant justice is a crime that cannot be ignoredPremium
Opinion: Instant justice is a crime that cannot be ignored
Opinion: A modest, uneven economic recoveryPremium
Opinion: A modest, uneven economic recovery
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 02: Latest News
Advertisement