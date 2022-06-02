Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjab and Haryana HC disposes of Lawrence Bishnoi’s ‘premature’ plea

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday disposed of a petition by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in which he sought to restrain the judicial magistrate of Mansa, Punjab, from issuing production warrants for producing and handing over his custody to the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) and to interrogate him in the FIR registered at Mansa over the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, through online mode or video conferencing facility.

Apprehending a serious threat to his life, Bishnoi stated that he may be eliminated in a staged encounter by adopting other extrajudicial means.

As the matter came up for hearing before the Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur, Advocate General Punjab Anmol Rattan Sidhu contended that Bishnoi has not been named in the FIR registered at Mansa in the Moosewala murder case and thus his plea was premature and not maintainable.

The court after hearing the matter disposed of the plea. A detailed order is yet to be released by the court. Meanwhile the high court website showed the petition as dismissed.