Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Punjab Police make first arrest in Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Sources said the accused, Manpreet, provided logistics support to the attackers but was not among the attackers.

Written by Kamaldeep Singh Brar | Amritsar |
Updated: May 31, 2022 8:19:18 pm
sidhu moose walaSidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday. (Photo: Sidhu Moosewala/Instagram)

The Punjab Police Tuesday made the first arrest in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case and secured five days’ remand of the accused, who was identified as Manpreet.

The arrest came within 24 hours of the murder that had shocked the whole music world. Manpreet was among the six persons detained from Dehradun on Monday.

Manpreet hails from Faridkot district in Punjab. Sources said that he provided logistics support to the attackers but was not among the attackers. The police are expecting more information about the attackers from Manpreet.

He was produced before a Mansa court and sent to police custody for five days. Manpreet’s arrest also confirmed that the police are yet to arrest the attackers.

