Sidhu Moosewala murder case: CCTV footage shows suspects in Bolero at Fatehabad fuel pump

A CCTV footage from a petrol pump in Haryana’s Fatehabad district has surfaced on social media purportedly showing two suspects in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case in a Bolero car. It is suspected that the same vehicle was used by the assailants.

The footage is learnt to have been procured from a fuel pump located at Bisla village in Fatehabad where the car had halted for refuelling. Another CCTV footage has appeared on social media in which the assailants can be purportedly seen fleeing in the Bolero and an Alto car after killing the singer on Sunday. This footage is said to have been procured from Bappiana village of Mansa district.

The assailants had fled in an Alto car after murdering the singer. The car was found abandoned in Moga. Meanwhile, the Moga police detained two men from Fatehabad for their alleged involvement in the killing of gangster Harjit Singh of Bambiha gang, SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said.

Harjit Singh was shot dead at Mari Mustafa village of Baghapurana of Moga in April this year. Later police had arrested one accused in the case. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had taken responsibility for the murder. Police had also nominated the name of Bisnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi in the FIR. The detained men have been identified as Nasir and Pawan Bishnoi. Police sources said that they also might be interrogated in Sidhu Moosewala murder case whose responsibility has also been taken by Bishnoi gang.

Moga SSP said: “We will proceed as per the leads”.

Sources, however, said that both have been detained after police suspected that they arranged a vehicle used by the killers in Moosewala’s murder. A senior official of a special investigation team formed to probe the murder on Friday said they have got important leads and were working on it.

Earlier, the Punjab Police had arrested Manpreet Singh for

allegedly providing logistic support to the assailants. The police had also brought two gangsters on production warrants from Bathinda and Ferozepur prisons for questioning in the Moosewala murder case.

(With inputs from PTI)