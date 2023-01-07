Mansa police files chargesheet

Mansa police on Thursday filed chargesheet against suspended CIA incharge Pritpal Singh, gangster Deepak Tinu and eight others in Mansa court.

Pritpal Singh ,who was also one of the SIT member in the murder incident of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala had helped gangster Deepak Tinu flee from his custody on October 1 last year.

Pritpal was arrested after the incident and was also suspended.

According to the chargesheet, Tinu was an accomplice of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Tinu helped Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who was the mastermind in Moosewala’s murder.