Friday, July 01, 2022
Sidhu Moosewala manager’s petitions: High court asks Punjab to file status report

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 1, 2022 7:37:51 am
Sidhu Moosewala's manager Shaganpreet Singh on Tuesday had moved two separate petitions in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. (Photo: Sidhu Moosewala/ Instagram)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday asked Punjab government to file status report on the two petitions filed by the slain singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala’s manager Shaganpreet Singh.

The bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara adjourned the matter for July 4.

Shaganpreet Singh on Tuesday had moved two separate petitions in the Punjab and Haryana High Court — the first seeking protection citing potential threat to life from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar and the second seeking anticipatory bail in Youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera’s murder case.

Goldy Brar, a close aide of Bishnoi, had claimed that their gang killed Moosewala to avenge the murder of Middukhera, who was shot dead in August last year in Mohali. The Bishnoi gang had earlier accused Shaganpreet of playing an active role in Middukhera’s murder.

The 29-year-old Shaganpreet, who had moved to Australia in April this year, through senior advocate Vinod Ghai and advocates Kanika Ahuja and Gaurav Dutta has contended that he was working as a de-facto manager with Moosewala, being one of his closest friends. The petition stated that Shaganpreet “has been implicated in the FIR on basis of alleged disclosure statement of co-accused, which is inadmissible in law”.

