‘Content removed due to complaint from govt’: Sidhu Moosewala’s last song SYL taken down by YouTube

YouTube has removed the new song of Punjabi rapper Shubdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead on May 29, citing a “legal complaint by the government”.

The song, SYL, was released on the evening of May 23 and had amassed 2.7 crore views in less than three days and was trending on YouTube as well. The song also got 33 lakh likes.

However, a link to the song now shows that “the content is not available in this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government.” It is, however, available outside India.

It was the first song released after the death of Moosewala.

What was the song about?

The song starts with the recent statement of Aam Adami Party Rajya Sabha member Shushil Gupta. Soon after the AAP formed the government in Punjab, Gupta had said: “Now, we have a government in Punjab. In 2024, AAP will form a government in Haryana too. In 2025, water will reach every farm in Haryana. This is not our promise but our guarantee.”

As a reaction to Gupta’s statements, Moosewala’s lyrics read: “Sanu Sada Pichokar the Lana de deo/Chandigarh Himachal te Haryana De deo/ Jina Chir Sanu sovereignty da rah in dinde/Una Chir Pani Chado, Tupka Nai dinde (Give us back our past and tribe. Give us Chandigarh, Haryana and Himachal. Forget about the water, we won’t even give a drop until you give us sovereignty).”

It added “Pani Da Ki e, Pani tan Pulan Thalon Vagna/Sanu Nal Rala Lao Lakh Bhave, Thale ni lagna/Dabke Nal Mangde O, Asi Tan Nai Dinde/Una Chir Pani Chaco, Tupka Nai dinde (Water will keep flowing under bridges. You can win us with love but we will not bow to you. We won’t give you water because you are offensive in the way you ask).”

The song goes say: “Kalam Nai Rukkani hun nit nva Ek Ganj aau/Je na tale fer mur Balwinder Jattana Aau/Fer Put Begane Nehra Ch demand La hi dinde/Una Chir Pani Chaco, Tupka Nai dinde (My pen won’t stop and a new song will be written every day. If you don’t step back, then someone like Balwinder Jattana will return. The daring sons turn canals into vegetation).”

The song also demands the release of Sikh prisoners — the issue on which Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) have contested the Sangrur by-election with the latter’s candidate winning it.

In a veiled reference to the Aam Aadmi Party, he says that the ‘topiwala’ is the one with a narrow mindset. “Topiwala” is a term used by the SAD factions for the AAP.

The song also features a statement of Punjabi singer and actor Deep Sidhu, who had died in a car accident in February 2022. The song ends with the controversial statement of Governor Satya Pal Malik. While hinting at the possibility of drastic consequences for not revoking the farm laws, Malik had said” “Indira Gandhi knew that she would be killed and she was killed. They killed General A S Vaidya in Pune and General Dwyer in London. I have even said that don’t test the patience of the Sikh community.” This statement was made before the farm laws were taken back by the Union government.

The song’s video has visuals of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Balwant Singh Rajoana and Jagtar Singh Hawara. Apart from Balwinder Singh Jattana, pictures of Sikh militants Davinder Pal Bhullar, Gurdeep Singh Khaira, Lakhwinder Singh and Jagtar Singh Tara also feature in the video of the song.

The video also mentions NASA’s study about the water crisis in north India, while making an appeal to the viewers: “Each one of you is the last hope for protecting Punjab’s river water to prevent the desertification of the state.”

The video ends with hashtags #savepunjabwaters and #releasesikhprisoners.

What is the SYL dispute about?

The Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal has remained at the centre of Punjab’s issues over the last half century. On April 8, 1982, the then prime minister Indira Gandhi started the construction of the SYL canal with a foundation laying ceremony at Kapoori village in Patiala district. A stretch of 214 km was to be constructed, out of which 122 km was in Punjab and 92 km was in Haryana. But the Shiromani Akali Dal launched an agitation in the form of Kapoori Morcha against the construction of the canal. These events led to Operation Blue Star.

In July 1985, the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and then Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sant Harchand Singh Longowal signed an accord for a new tribunal to resume the construction of SYL. On August 20, 1985, Longowal was killed by Sikh militants, less than a month after signing the accord. The Union government was in no mood to rollback the construction of SYL. On July 23, 1990, chief engineer of SYL M L Sekhri and superintendent engineer Avtar Singh Aulakh were killed by Sikh militants.

It is here that Balwinder Jattana came into the picture. He was a Sikh militant, who, along with Jagtar Singh Panjola, Balbir Singh Fauji and Harmeet Singh Bhauwal, had killed the chief engineer. Their action halted the construction of SYL and has not resumed since. Vegetation has come up at the site of the SYL canal over the last 32 years which is mentioned in the song.

Four family members of Jattana were allegedly killed by the Punjab Police on August 29, 1991. Jattan himself was killed in an encounter by the Punjab Police on September 7.