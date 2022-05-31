Sidhu Moosewala killing: HC asks Punjab why security was pruned, how info became public

While hearing the petition filed by former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, and Congress leader, Om Parkash Soni, seeking quashing of the order dated May 11, 2022, wherein his security was de-categorised from “Z” category and security personnel withdrawn, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Punjab Government to submit a report explaining the basis on which the security threat of a protectee in the State is assessed, and how the report of security withdrawal has come in public domain. A detailed order in the matter was yet to be released by the HC.

The Bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh, has asked the Punjab Government to produce the report in a sealed cover. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on June 2.

The directions by the HC comes two days after Punjab singer and Congress leader, Sidhu Moosewala’s security was withdrawn and he was shot dead.

Advocate Madhu Dayal, counsel for Soni, contended before the HC that the Punjab police withdrew security cover of 184 ex-ministers and former MLAs on ‘pick and choose basis rather than actual threat perception’ after the formation of the current AAP government.

“The withdrawal is a result of populist action being taken by the government, instead of assessment of actual serious threat to the lives of these persons…. Z+ category security has been provided to Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, Delhi, and Raghav Chadha, MP, Rajya Sabha, Punjab, amongst others,” Advocate Dayal argued.

Meanwhile, also present in the matter, Additional Solicitor General, Government of India, Satya Pal Jain, submitted before the HC that the law and order is a state subject, and it is a state which has to take a decision, but this decision of withdrawal of security of someone should not be publicised, as it increases the threat perception of a person whose security has been withdrawn.

Further counsel for Soni, pointed out before the bench that a bare perusal of a report showed that the protectees’ list was “more politically motivated rather than on the basis of threat perception”.

Non-categorization of the petitioner in any category of security had put him at risk of attack from gangsters and terrorists and left him at the whims and fancies of the officials. On the other hand, political bigwigs, who are not even residents of Punjab had been given security at public exchequer’s cost, argued, Soni’s counsel.

Hearing the matter, Justice Raj Mohan Singh, asked the State to explain the basis of its decisions to withdraw or prune the security — whether it was individual or otherwise. The State was further asked to explain how the information on the withdrawal of security came in the public domain.

Apart from Soni, SAD leader, Veer Singh Lopoke, has also moved the HC to restore his security cover, which was earlier provided to him since 1997 in the wake of threat to his life from gangsters. The HC has issued notice to the State, and will be hearing Lopoke’s plea on July 22.