‘Moosewala had sensed danger, carried gun with just three bullets’

Sidhu Moosewala knew that he was being followed by at least two cars — and had probably sensed some sort of danger — but was not sure till end whether fans or potential assailants were in the vehicles tailing him, the two other occupants in his car, who were injured in the attack, have told police, sources said on Wednesday.

According to a source, the singer’s family had earlier been alerted by security agencies about possible threat to him.

Moosewala was killed at Jawahar Ka village — he was shot at least 24 times by unknown assailants after the Mahindra Thar he was travelling in was boxed in.

He kept a loaded weapon with him and was alert when he thought he was being followed, the source said. “On Sunday, he had loaded his gun but realised he had only three bullets; he also didn’t expect there would be six attackers, and they would be armed with sophisticated weapons. Moosewala fired in return, but in vain,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Moosewala’s family on Wednesday immersed his mortal remains at Gurdwara Kiratpur Sahib as per Sikh rituals, with fans showering the family convoy with flowers on the way. A temporary memorial was put up at the spot where Moosewala had been cremated on Tuesday.

Later in the day, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait visited the family to pay his condolences. AAP MLA from Amritsar North, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, also visited the family later.

“It is very painful…shameful incident,” Kunwar Vijay Partap said.