After Sunil Jakhar’s tweet, security beefed up at PGI ward where Sidhu Moosewala’s father is admitted

THE UT Police have stepped up security around the Advance Cardiac Centre in PGI, where Balkar Singh, the father slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala has been admitted since September 16.

The development came after senior politician and BJP leader, Sunil Jakhar, tweeted his concerns related to the security of Balkar Singh, whose condition at present is stated to be normal. Sunil Jhakar had met Balkar Singh on Wednesday at PGI. Later, he tweeted, “Called upon Sr Balkar Singh, father of late Sidhu Moosewala today, who is recovering well after a heart procedure at PGI Chandigarh. But I’m worried/alarmed as Sidhu Moosewala’s uncle mentioned unknown people trying to enter their ward.@ssputchandigarh must ensure security”.

Within minutes, the official twitter handle of SSP (UT) replied to Jakhar and said, “Round the clock guard and PCR have been deployed. Visitor entry is also being regulated. Security will be ensured”.

A police officer on Thursday said, “Around a dozen police personnel have been deputed around the part of PGI where Balkar Singh, the father of late singer Sidhu Moosewala is admitted. We are noting down names, addresses and checking the identity cards of people coming to meet Balkar Singh or visiting the ward where Balkar Singh is currently admitted. Since Day One when Balkar Singh got admitted to PGI, we had a

security cover in place. The security arrangements have been enhanced now.”

Balkar Singh had received threats before and after the death of his son, Sidhu Moosewala, prompting Punjab Police to provide him security cover. Prior to PGI, Balkar Singh was first admitted to Patiala Heart Institute, from where he was shifted to PGIMER on September 16.