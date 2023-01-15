Rahul Gandhi gets a gift from Sidhu Moosewala’s father

Rahul Gandhi, who resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra Sunday noon after attending the last rites of late Jalandhar MP Chaudhry Santokh Singh, was later joined by Balkaur Singh, father of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was gunned down last May.

Dressed formally, Singh walked hand in hand with Rahul for a stretch. Both of them could be seen talking. Later, Balkaur Singh also gifted Rahul a portrait of Moosewala. Rahul had visited Balkaur Singh at Moosa village to condole Moosewala’s death last year.

Indira Gandhi and Devi Talab mandir

Rahul paid obeisance at the historic Devi Talab Mandir before resuming the Yatra around 3 pm Sunday.

Rahul Gandhi at Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar. Rahul Gandhi at Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar.

Former prime minister Indira Gandhi had a special fondness for the temple, which is dedicated to Goddess Durga and is considered one of the 51 Shakti Pithas in India. It also plays host to the historic Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan, an important event in the calendar of classical musicians. The temple hosted the 174th Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan in December last year.

Earlier, he had met a professor who had done a study on drugs and had promised to carry on their discussion

after the Yatra as well.

The official Twitter account of Congress posted a video and said that Balkaur and Rahul “gave a befitting reply to the forces spreading hatred, fear and violence”.

Farm expert gets Rahul’s attention

Devinder Sharma, a well-known agriculture and food expert, also participated in Yatra and walked with Rahul Gandhi. Sharma, who writes copiously on agriculture, had stoutly opposed the three farm laws. Sharma is a strong advocate of diversification but he believes the farmers must be assisted well by the government and they need handholding by experts.

Rahul was seen asking him questions. The Gandhi scion has been meeting many thought leaders during his Punjab leg.