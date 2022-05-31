Sidhu Moosewala cremation Live Updates: Fans chant slogans against Punjab govt, demand death sentence for culprits

Sidhu Moosewala cremation Live Updates: A huge crowd Tuesday gathered at the Moosa village in Mansa district of Punjab for the cremation of Shubdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala, which will be held later today. The Punjab Police beefed up security in the area as fans shouted slogans against the Punjab government and the police, demanding death for his murderers.

The body of Sidhu Moosewala, 27, was brought from the mortuary of the Civil Hospital in Mansa to his home at 8.45 am today. Lawrence Bishnoi, lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar have claimed responsibility for the murder.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report of Moosewala showed he received 24 bullets, mostly on his chest and abdomen. He was also hit on his head and thighs when he was attacked on Sunday evening outside the Jawahar Ke village, around 10 kilometres from his home.