Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Sidhu Moosewala cremation Live Updates: Fans chant slogans against Punjab govt, demand death sentence for culprits

Sidhu Moosewala cremation Live Updates, May 31: The post-mortem report of Moosewala showed he received 24 bullets, mostly on his chest and abdomen.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh |
Updated: May 31, 2022 11:18:07 am
Preparations underway for the cremation of Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab's Mansa (Express Photo)

Sidhu Moosewala cremation Live Updates: A huge crowd Tuesday gathered at the Moosa village in Mansa district of Punjab for the cremation of Shubdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala, which will be held later today.  The Punjab Police beefed up security in the area as fans shouted slogans against the Punjab government and the police, demanding death for his murderers.

The body of Sidhu Moosewala, 27, was brought from the mortuary of the Civil Hospital in Mansa to his home at 8.45 am today. Lawrence Bishnoi, lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar have claimed responsibility for the murder.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report of Moosewala showed he received 24 bullets, mostly on his chest and abdomen. He was also hit on his head and thighs when he was attacked on Sunday evening outside the Jawahar Ke village, around 10 kilometres from his home.

Live Blog

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation to be held in Mansa later today; Angry fans chant slogans against Punjab govt, police; Follow latest updates here

11:18 (IST)31 May 2022
In Photos | Grieving women gather for Moosewala's cremation

Grieving women wait to pay their respects to Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab's Mansa.



Express Photos

10:32 (IST)31 May 2022
In Photos | Crowd gathers for Sidhu Moosewala's cremation







The body of Sidhu Moosewala arrived at his home outside the Moosa village in Punjab's Mansa district and will be cremated later on Monday. (Express Photos)

10:23 (IST)31 May 2022
Sidhu Moosewala to be cremated today, angry fans demand death for killers

A huge crowd of angry fans turned up in front of the house of Sidhu Moosewala Tuesday in his ancestral village of Musse in Punjab’s Mansa district ahead of his cremation, which will be held later in the day. 

After the body of Sidhu Moosewala was brought from the mortuary of the Civil Hospital in Mansa to his home, his fans shouted slogans against the Punjab government and the police, demanding death for his murderers. Lawrence Bishnoi, lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar have claimed responsibility for the murder. Read more

A huge crowd gathers in Mansa for Sidhu Moosewala's cremation today (Express Photo)

 

10:21 (IST)31 May 2022
Preparations underway in Punjab's Mansa for the cremation of Sidhu Moosewala

After the body of Sidhu Moosewala was brought from the mortuary of the Civil Hospital in Mansa to his home, his fans shouted slogans against the Punjab government and the police, demanding death for his murderers. 

Popular singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by assailants on Sunday. (File)

Explained: Who was Sidhu Moosewala?

A popular rapper, lyricist and actor with legions of fans, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday evening near Jawaharke village of Mansa district. A look at his background, career and the controversies that surrounded him.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popular as Sidhu Moosewala, hailed from a farmer’s family from Mansa’s Moosa village. The 28-year-old was an electrical engineer who graduated in 2016 from Ludhiana’s Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, but went to Canada where his first song was released in early 2017.

Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, is a retired government employee and a farmer, while mother Charan Kaur is sarpanch of the Moosa village. She won the polls in December 2018 by a margin of 600 votes.

Also Read:

Sidhu Moosewala, a boy you don’t know: From his love for weapons to his favourite tractor

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Fans crowd singer’s home for one last glimpse, markets fall silent

