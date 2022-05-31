Sidhu Moosewala cremation: Inconsolable parents dress son as groom for his last journey

Thousands of fans from different states turned up Tuesday to pay their respects to Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead by unidentified attackers Sunday evening, in the Moosa village of Punjab’s Mansa district as his parents prepared him for his last journey.

All roads leading to Moosa were blocked and people walked in the scorching heat to get the last glimpse of Sidhu Moosewala, 27, as the police stepped up security in the area. People had been waiting for hours as Moosewala’s family made arrangements for water and food for his fans. The police even lathi-charged the fans earlier in the day to control the growing crowd outside the singer’s house.

The parents of Moosewala, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur Sidhu, were seen crying inconsolably as they prepared their son’s body for his last journey.

A turban and a sehra

Sidhu Moosewala was dressed as a groom according to a ritual followed in Punjab after a young unmarried man dies. The parents had been planning for the wedding of Sidhu Moosewala until two days ago, the family said.

The singer’s mother, who is also the sarpanch of the village, combed his hair, made a plait, and tied it into a knot as Sikh men do. A turban was then tied on Moosewala’s head along with a sehra, which a Punjabi groom wears before leaving for the bride’s home.

Moosewala’s father even fixed his son’s moustache, which expressed the attitude Sidhu Moosewala showed in the hit songs he sang. He also tapped his thighs with his hand, which is considered as an aggressive gesture against opponents in Punjab.

Slogan shouting

Sidhu Moosewala’s last journey was on his favourite tractor trolly which was decorated like a wedding car as hundreds of fans stood in front and behind the vehicle. His sobbing father saluted his son’s fans and removed his turban to show his gratitude towards them for the love they showered.

Most of his fans, including young girls, couldn’t get near the tractor to catch the last glimpse of Sidhu Moosewala as a crowd milled for around half a kilometre.

As the funeral procession headed towards one of the singer’s farms, his fans shouted slogans of Sidhu Moosewala Zindabad as well as those condemning the Punjab government and the police. He was cremated on the farm and not on a cremation ground.

Many people even broke the barricades around the funeral pyre but settled after a while. Ardas or prayer was performed by Sikh preachers before his father lit the pyre.