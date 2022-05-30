scorecardresearch
Monday, May 30, 2022
Six things you need to know about Sidhu Moosewala, the singer

With a fan base on 10.9 million on YouTube and more than 7 million on Instagram, he has left an indelible mark on the Indian hip-hop scene. 

Written by Ribha Sood | Chandigarh |
May 30, 2022 9:06:21 pm
Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday. (Photo: Sidhu Moosewala/Instagram)

Congress leader and popular Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead near Mansa on Sunday. With a fan base on 10.9 million on YouTube and more than 7 million on Instagram, he has left an indelible mark on the Indian hip-hop scene.

Here are six things you need to know about Sidhu Moosewala 

1. Born in Moosa village of Mansa district, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu started calling himself Sidhu Moosewala when he embarked on his musical journey a name chosen by him. An engineering graduate, Moosewala started listening to hip-hop music during his schooldays and was highly influenced by late American rapper Tupac Amaru Shakur.

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest release |‘… gleam on the face of this man tells that he will die young..’

2. The only son of his parents, Moosewala moved to Canada as student. There, he released his first song ‘G-Wagon,’ and did gangster rap collaborations, which not only brought him fame but landed him in controversies for glorifying gun culture and violence, and for hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

3. Though he started his career as a songwriter for song Ninja’s song ‘License’, he rose to fame as a singer with songs like ‘So High,’ ‘Issa Jatt,’ ‘Famous,’ ‘Warning,’ ‘Shots,’ ‘Legend,’ ’47,’ ‘Tibeyan Da Putt,’ ‘Bambiha Bole’ and ‘Game’ among others. In a short span of five years in the industry, he became a global sensation as his music topped the charts in UK, Canada, Asia, making him a huge star.

4. This young artist was not just a singer and a rapper, but also a Punjabi actor who showcased his skills in films like ‘Dhakka’ (2019), ‘Moosa Jatt’ (2021) and ‘Yes I Am Student’ (2021). He recently turned towards politics and joined Congress to contest assembly elections in December last year, but got defeated.

5. His last songs titled ‘The Last Ride’ and ‘295’ speak of a life cut short. While the image featured on ‘The Last Ride’ poster shows the crime scene from Tupac’s assassination, ‘295’ depicts the date on which he died leaving everyone in shock.

