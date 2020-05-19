Sidhu Moose Wala now booked under Arms Act provisions: Police to HC

Sidhu Moose Wala is accused of using a firearm in the fields in Barnala and also of firing pistol shots at the firing range built at IRB Ladda Kothi. (File) Sidhu Moose Wala is accused of using a firearm in the fields in Barnala and also of firing pistol shots at the firing range built at IRB Ladda Kothi. (File)

DAYS after a PIL was filed alleging that the Punjab Police has not booked singer Sidhu Moose Wala under stringent provisions of law after he was seen using the firearm during curfew in the presence of police officials earlier this month, the Punjab Police Monday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that provisions of the Arms Act and criminal conspiracy have also been added to the FIRs registered against him.

“It is submitted that the investigation in both the above said cases is being conducted in a very fair and impartial manner by an office of the rank of Superintendent of Police of the Bureau of Investigation in each of the respective districts as both FIRs are registered in separate districts,” the police said in a reply.

The reply was filed in response to the PIL filed by a lawyer, Ravi Joshi, through advocate Saurabh Kapoor. The division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli disposed of the PIL on Monday after it was told that not only two FIRs have been registered but police officials involved in the incident have also been suspended. Sangrur DSP (Hqrs.) Daljit Singh Virk has also been placed under suspension.

Moose Wala in the cases, registered earlier this month against him, is accused of violating the curfew orders at Badbar village in Barnala district and at Ladda Kothi in Sangrur district. He is also accused of using a firearm in the fields in Barnala and also of firing pistol shots at the firing range built at IRB Ladda Kothi. He was accompanied by certain police officials on both the occasions.

The police earlier had registered the case against Moosewala and others under Section 188 of IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act in Barnala. Another FIR was registered in Sangrur under the same provisions of law. The Arms Act has now been invoked in both cases.

