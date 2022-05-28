Sidhu meets wife, ex-MLA Hardial Singh Kamboj, counsel HPS Verma

In a first meeting after he went to jail, former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s ’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, ex- Congress MLA Hardial Singh Kamboj and Sidhu’s counsel HPS Verma met him in the Patiala Central Jail on Friday.

Sidhu was learnt to have told the trio that he was ‘in high spirits and abiding by the law” and that he would continue “fight for Punjab after coming out of the jail”.

Last week, on Thursday, Sidhu was awarded one year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court while deciding a review petition relating to a 1988 road case where a 65-year-old man died after being allegedly dealt a fist blow by Sidhu over a parking altercation.