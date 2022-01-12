Sidhu launches his Punjab model, keeps Channi poster at bay

PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday addressed the media and launched his Punjab Model formally with AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s stamp on it. He did not, however, name Vadra but said that the model would be a part of the manifesto. On if it would not be a part of the manifesto, Sidhu said, he would answer this question when he would deem fit. The posters also did not have CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s picture.

He, however, said that the people will elect MLAs and in Punjab, they will choose their chief minister as well, not the Congress “high command”. Sidhu’s sharp retort came in response to reporters’ query on who would be the party’s chief ministerial face in Punjab.

As part of his manifesto, he announced that the state will create a liquor corporation of its own to sell and regulate the liquor industry in Punjab. An appropriate tax regime to be introduced such as Excise and VAT for streamlined revenue collection. Since, the VAT has been kept out of the GST ambit, therefore, it is very important for the state’s own income which will not go to the pocket of the Centre and stop excise leakages, he said.

The state run corporation will have their own production and Government run distilleries across the state. This is the most prevalent practice of states like Tamil Nadu to pocket revenue for the state and keep check and balance on the corrupt liquor supply.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Tuesday expanded the campaign and manifesto committees of the state. The 20-member manifesto committee has finance minister Manpreet Badal as the co-chairman with Rajya Sabha Member Partap Singh Bajwa.