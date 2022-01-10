Sidhu kickstarts digital campaign: ‘Our social media war room already active’

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu Sunday started the digital campaign by organising a virtual press conference and announcing that the party would campaign digitally across the state.

He said before the Election Commission issued the guidelines, the high command had already directed the PPCC to follow Covid protocol while campaigning.

Sidhu said with the virtual presser he was unveiling an agenda of governance reforms primarily through digitisation and creating a ‘Digital Punjab’.

The PPCC President said that Congress party has already been emphasising on the importance of digitisation and maintaining virtual interaction with the electorate.

Claiming that Punjab Congress has maximum engagements and outreach in digital space in Punjab, he

said: “We are ready for an online campaign, coordinating with our workers and leaders at district, assembly and booth levels.” “Our social media war room already has more than 10,000 WhatsApp groups and we are reaching to people on booth levels via Facebook, WhatsApp and other digital means,” he said.

Sidhu said that after brief “deflection of frivolous issues created by the NDA government, the attention was now back to the real issues”. Speaking about the power of digitisation, he said that the need of the hour to decentralise power by empowering the Panchayats and other Local Bodies and ensuring that their functioning is digitalized.

The PPCC chief said he will hold meetings with Manifesto Committee chief Partap Bajwa so that Punjab model is incorporated in the manifesto.

He said Punjab model is a tailor-made solution for the issues prevalent in Punjab which are created after intensive research conducted on the state and its functioning. This model brings the power back in the hands of the people of Punjab for their own prosperity and growth.

The real stakeholders of the Punjab Model are its people and PPCC is soon going to pave the way for the people of Punjab through a “WhatsApp Service” to provide their inputs to the Punjab Model and seek clarifications.