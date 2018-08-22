Sidhu hugging Pak Army chief non-issue, absence of policy towards Pak main issue: Cong

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu during crossing over to Pakistan at Attari-Wagah Border. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY RANA SIMRANJIT SINGH) Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu during crossing over to Pakistan at Attari-Wagah Border. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY RANA SIMRANJIT SINGH)

UNDER ATTACK from the BJP, the Congress on Tuesday said the row over Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu hugging Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was a “non-issue” and argued that the “real issue” was the BJP government’s lack of policy on Pakistan. It said the government’s policy on Pakistan had swung from the sublime to the ridiculous and sought clarifications from the prime minister on his latest outreach to Pakistan.

“Sidhu or his decision to go to Pakistan in his personal capacity is actually a non-issue. The real issue is the relationship between India and Pakistan, the impact of the India-Pakistan standoff on the larger South Asia and the complete absence of the NDA-BJP government’s policy towards Pakistan,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari told reporters.

He said the NDA government’s Pakistan policy has swung from the sublime to the ridiculous in the last four years.

“In 2014, the Prime Minister invited former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif for his swearing in. Three months later they decided to call off the foreign secretary-level talks on the Hurriyat question. It was followed by some kind of a talk between the two national security advisors in Bangkok…Then you had the Prime Minister’s sudden dash to Lahore, which was followed by Pathankot terror attack. It followed an invitation to the ISI for the first time ever to come and investigate their own doings,” Tewari said.

Referring to Prime Minister’s letter to new Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, he asked what happened to the red-lines that the government had drawn when it comes to resumption of talks with Pakistan.

