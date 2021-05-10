Sidhu hits out at CM again: ‘Badal Sarkar is ruling in lieu of Congress govt’

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday again targeted Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, saying that the state government was being run by the Badals instead of their own party. The Badals had led the previous SAD-BJP coalition government in the state.

Sidhu tweeted: “Consensus among MLAs, Badal Sarkar is ruling in lieu of Congress Govt … Bureaucracy and Police act as per wishes of Badal Family, more often than listening to our MLAs and Party workers. Govt run not for welfare of the People, but for continuing control of Mafia Raj #75-25.”

The Amritsar MLA’s consistent frontal attacks come in the wake of reports that some Congress legislators, including two ministers and Sidhu, held meetings in the past few days.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Cabinet minister Joginder Singh Mann has written to Sidhu, asking him to take up with the party high command the issues faced by members of the Scheduled Caste community.

Mann has written that Sidhu is “acting as the sane voice of every Punjabi by raising the issues concerning every individual in the state, as this act reflects your concern and commitment for the betterment of Punjab and welfare of Punjabis, due to which it is hailed by people across party lines.”

He also wrote that no other leader from Punjab except Sidhu has such “wide acceptability and reverence” due to which his views are “not only heard but they are also paid heed to”.

“Fortunately, you have been raising the issues of farmers and every other section of society, whenever the cause has arisen. Your views against sand mafia, liquor mafia, cable mafia and above all on regarding no punishment to the perpetrators of the Bargari case are admired by one and all. “

Asking him to take up the issues faced by the SC community, Mann said, “You are concerned for every strata of society but still around 40 per cent populace of the state comprising Scheduled Castes like us are still looking forward towards you for joining us to secure justice for future generations. In a planned conspiracy, efforts are being made to deprive students belonging to the SC community of education, thereby blocking their path for rising high in future.”

With inputs from PTI