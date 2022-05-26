scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Sidhu has new job — clerical assistant in jail

A Punjab Jails official said Sidhu, who had been awarded one year rigorous imprisonment, had been put on “paper work” job in the light of health complications he has.

Written by Navjeevan Gopal | Chandigarh |
May 26, 2022 7:12:46 am
The official said he would assist in maintaining jail records while doing a clerical job.

Navjot Singh Sidhu has new job at hands — clerical assistant at Patiala Central Jail. Sidhu, who is lodged in Patiala jail after Supreme Court awarded him a year in prison last week while deciding a review petition regarding 34-year-old road rage case where in 1988 a man Gurnam Singh died after being hit a fist blow by Sidhu over a parking altercation, has been assigned clerical work in Patiala Central Jail.

Notably, a board of doctors constituted on the directions of court of Patiala Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) has recommended a seven meal diet for Sidhu.

