Sidhu has changed stand on mafia after becoming state Congress chief, alleges Cheema

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, on Friday alleged that new Punjab Congress President, Navjot Singh Sidhu, was colluding with Congress ministers and MLAs and running a mafia rule in the state.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Cheema said that if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in 2022, strict legal action would be taken against the ministers and MLAs, who were looting the exchequer of Punjab.

Cheema lashed out at Navjot Sidhu, stating that Punjab Congress chief had a “dual character and double standards”. He claimed that Sidhu first talked about eradicating the sand, liquor, transport, land, and other mafias. But he [Sidhu] himself was now meeting the MLAs and ministers, who run the same mafias, and sharing stages with them. He said it seemed that the mafia had restrained Navjot Sidhu because “the share which was earlier given to Captain Amarinder Singh by the mafia, who looted Punjab, was now been given to Navjot Sidhu”.

He said that when people died after consuming illicit liquor in Majha region, Navjot Singh Sidhu talked about providing justice to the victims. But today he himself has colluded with the same liquor mafia. Cheema said by being close to the liquor mafia, Sidhu had broken the hearts of the victims who died in the liquor scandal.

Harpal Singh Cheema said that if an AAP government was formed in Punjab, legal action would be taken against the ministers, MLAs and others involved in liquor, land, sand, transport and cable mafia and the complete record of those who ruined Punjab would be made public. He said that the people of Punjab had now understood that all these mafias were being run by the Akalis and the Congress leaders in collusion. Only their faces were changing, while their activities remained the same.