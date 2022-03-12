Sidhu hails ‘good decision’ by voters, joins other Cong leaders in raking up sacrilege ‘inaction’

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power in Punjab, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said the people of the state had taken a “good decision” and “laid a new foundation”. He also joined two other Congress leaders — former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar and former minister Sukhjinder Randhawa — in pointing towards inaction in sacrilege cases for the rout of traditional parties.

Talking to reporters in Amritsar, Sidhu said: “This politics was for the change. I congratulate the people of Punjab who have taken a very good decision, changed the ‘traditional’ system and laid a new foundation….I am saying they (people) have done ‘badlaav’ (change). Its (mandate) should be accepted humbly because people’s voice is the voice of God.”

As Sidhu met people in Amritsar, his media advisor, Surinder Dalla, categorically said in Chandigarh that the PPCC chief will not resign as the party’s rout was not his responsibility.

Talking to The Indian Express, Dalla said, “Sidhu Sahib will continue as PPCC chief. There is no plan of his resignation. He was out in the field today meeting his workers. He has promised to AICC leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi that he would stand by them like a rock. He will stand by his word.”

On who would take responsibility for the Congress rout in the state, Dalla said, “When the Congress fought election on Chief minister’s face, and if the Congress had won, then the credit would have gone to the CM. Now, if the Congress has lost then he will have to take the blame also.”

Meanwhile in Amritsar, Sidhu also brought up the issue of sacrilege and said: “Who can say that there has been no punishment for sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib! What happened yesterday, isn’t it a punishment for sacrilege. Where are those people who ruled over the name of panth. I raised alarm within Congress to end the mafia. I am still fighting. Punjab’s income can’t be raised without ending mafia.”

About AAP’s rise to power, he further added: “I hope that AAP will be able to meet the expectations….People have given five years to AAP just as they gave to Congress. Congress couldn’t avail this opportunity and a greedy and fraud chief minister aligned with Badals. We will analyse AAP’s performance as a watchdog,” said Sidhu.

On Congress’ decision to name Channi as the party’s chief ministerial candidate ahead of the Punjab polls, he said, “Whether people accepted that choice or not, I will not go into that. It was the high command’s decision (to name Channi as the CM face).”

He added that he had extended his cooperation to Channi right till the end. Dalla said that Sidhu had campaigned for the party before elections.

“He had addressed 20 rallies before the code of conduct came into place. After that he went wherever he was called. He went to all the functions wherever the CM asked him to. He attended rallies by Rahul and Priyanka ji also,” Dalla added.

Sidhu, meanwhile, was not the only leader who brought up the sacrilege issue a day after the defeat.

After paying obeisance at the Golden Temple, former PPCC president Sunil Jakhar said, “I do not want to talk about the victory or defeat of any one. I will say only this that whosoever has tried to challenge the Guru, committed sacrilege, used gurdwaras and opened Deras like shops, we have seen what humiliation they have faced.”

Former minister Sukhjinder Randhwa too blamed inaction on sacrilege cases as reason behind Congress’s defeat.

He said: “I want to say that whosoever cheated the Guru, whether it was Capt Amarinder or even us to some extent, Guru has taught us a lesson.”

RACE FOR NEXT LEADER OF OPPN

The Congress high command on Friday began discussions with Sidhu to decide on the next Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader.

The party is considering many names including Sukhpal Khaira, Partap Bajwa and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. The name of Sukhjinder Randhawa has also been discussed.

The party, it is learnt, is looking at Khaira as he has been vocal in taking on the AAP, after having rebelled against the party. Also, Bajwa is a senior leader. Besides, Warring is a leader party sees as a good bet.