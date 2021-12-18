Sidhu dares Kejriwal for a ‘live debate’ on issues, calls Delhi CM ‘political tourist’ in Punjab

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Saturday dared Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to have a live debate with him on several issues — including liquor, airport buses, mining, while announcing that if small farmers and farm labourers wanted to work in their own fields, then the Congress government in the state will provide them with an allowance of Rs 400 per day if voted to power in the 2022 polls.

Sidhu, while addressing a public rally in Sultanpur Lodhi on Saturday in support of local Congress MLA Navtej Cheema, also stated that the government will purchase oilseed, pulses at the fixed MSP and will also provide the difference of the rate on maize crops to the farmers if it is sold below MSP if the Congress won. He said that the Congress model would be pro-farmers and land labourers.

Dubbing Arvind Kejriwal as a liar for stating that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will generate Rs 20,000 crore from mining if voted to power, Sidhu said, “While the earlier Akali-BJP government deposited around Rs 40 crore a year from mining, we at present are earning around Rs 200-300 crore. I want to ask the Delhi CM from where will this Rs 20,000 crore come? Can he show one state in the country which is earning more than Rs 3,000 crore from mining?”

“We can generate revenue from liquor also. I personally am not in favour of selling liquor. But if liquor has to sell, then why not sell it through the government”, Sidhu said. He added, “You will not generate revenue from mining but Sidhu can generate Rs 30,000-Rs 40,000 crore collectively from liquor, mining, transport and cable network.”.

The Punjab Congress chief also targeted Kejriwal for failing to give 8 lakh jobs in Delhi as promised, instead providing employment to only 440 people, that too on a 15-day contract basis.

“Kejriwal should come on a live debate on these issues. He should tell everyone why his government was allowing the buses of Sukhbir Badal to ply to Delhi airport from Punjab but was blocking the Punjab state transport buses. He should also clear his stand as to why he apologised to Bikram Majithia after levelling serious allegations related to drugs smuggling against him. Kejriwal has privatised the entire liquor trade in Delhi and given it to two persons — Ponty Chadha group and Deep Malhotra,” said Sidhu, adding that Kejriwal was a political tourist and did not know anything about the state of Punjab.

“I dare him to debate on all these issues and if Sidhu is defeated then he (Sidhu) will leave politics,” he reiterated.

Targeting the SAD president, Sukhbir Badal, Sidhu said that he has only furthered his transport business by selling sand of the state and owning big properties like ‘Sukh Vilas’ resorts. “If our government comes to power next year, we will open a school in Sukh Vilas,” said Sidhu, adding that sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib happened under the SAD government and the justice will take place in the court of the public.

He also hit out at former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh for conniving with the BJP. backing Congress MLA Cheema, Sidhu said that Cheema will stay here for several years to come.