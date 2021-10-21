Sidhu calls Capt ‘architect’ of farm laws, ex-CM says ‘my future’ linked to fight against them

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu Thursday opened a fresh front against Amarinder Singh calling him the “architect” of the Centre’s three farm laws, drawing a sharp reaction from the former chief minister who dubbed him a “fraud and a cheat” and also went on to school AICC general secretary Harish Rawat on “secularism”.

“The architect of three black laws… Who brought Ambani to Punjab’s kisani… Who destroyed Punjab’s farmers, small traders and labour for benefiting one-two big corporates,” Sidhu said in a tweet while uploading an old video of Amarinder Singh in which the former CM was heard saying that he had invited Ambani to Punjab to provide know-how for agriculture, seeds and purchase the crops.

Sidhu’s tweet came two days after Amarinder, who is still part of the Congress, said he will launch his own political party and that he was hopeful of joining hand with the BJP, provided the ongoing farmers’ stir against the agri laws was resolved in the agriculturists’ interest.

Calling Sidhu, “a fraud and cheat”, Amarinder accused the PPCC chief of “trying to pass off” his 15-year-old “crop diversification initiative” as connected with the farm laws. He said he was still fighting against the agri laws “and with which I’ve linked my own political future”.

“It’s obvious @sherryontopp you’re clueless about Punjab’s and its farmers’ interests. You clearly don’t know the difference between diversification and what the #FarmLaws are all about. And yet you dream of leading Punjab. How dreadful if that ever happens,” Amarinder Singh was quoted as saying by his media advisor Raveen Thukral in a tweet.

Amarinder also questioned the timing of Sidhu’s tweet, saying it has come at a time when the Punjab government was going all out to promote its upcoming Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit. “Or are you opposed to that too,” he asked the former cricketer.

The Punjab government will hold the investors’ summit on October 26 and 27.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, all through Thukral, Amarinder cited Sidhu’s induction into Congress from the BJP and the party’s alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra to hit out at Rawat for his statement that the former CM had killed the “secular Amarinder within him”.

“Stop talking about secularism @harishrawatcmuk ji. Don’t forget @INCIndia took in @sherryontopp after he was with @BJP4India for 14 years. And where did Nana Patole and Revnath Reddy come from if not RSS. And Pargat Singh was with @Akali_Dal for 4 years!” media advisor Raveen Thukral tweeted quoting Amarinder Singh.

“And what are you doing with @ShivsenaComms in Maharashtra? Or are you saying @harishrawatcmuk Ji that it’s ok to join forces with so-called communal parties as long as it suits @INCIndia purpose. What’s this if not sheer political opportunism?” he asked Rawat.

On the accusation of helping the Akali Dal, the former Punjab chief minister asked Rawat, “Is that why you think I’ve been fighting court cases against them for the last 10 years? And why I’ve won @INCIndia all elections in Punjab since 2017?” “The party has damaged its own interests by not trusting me and giving @INCIndia into the hands of an unstable person like@sherryontopp who’s only loyal to himself’,” said Amarinder

Rawat on Wednesday had said nobody in Congress is worried about Amarinder’s exit because “people he is a ‘gone case’ and that he is hand in glove with the Opposition – be it Akalis or anyone else”.