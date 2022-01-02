Sidhu bats for self: ‘state looking for leader who can give concrete road map, hope’

Pitching himself as a chief ministerial candidate, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu Saturday said the people of the state are looking for a leader who will show them hope and give a concrete road map.

“I believe that the ‘Punjab Model’ is the answer to it,” Sidhu said.

The PCC chief has been claiming that he had developed a ‘Punjab Model’ which is cure-all for the state’s financial problems and will “give a concrete plan to develop industry and create jobs”. He had earlier said that the ‘Punjab Model’ is “not only mine but also that of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi”.

“Punjab Model will implement 73rd constitutional amendment brought by Congress to fulfil Rajiv Gandhi Ji’s vision to strengthen base of democracy by Panchayati Swaraj… 12581 Panchayats will be given all 170 powers to work & 12 powers to levy tax, which they currently don’t have,” Sidhu hadsaid in a tweet recently.

Addressing a rally in support of party leader Satwinder Kaur Bitti, who is once again aspiring for the poll ticket from Sahnewal constituency of Ludhiana, Sidhu alleged that Congress leaders were joining the BJP as they were being threatened by with raids by the Enforcement Directorate or other c entral agencies.

“For the past 5 years, the BJP leaders were invisible. Now, they they have come holding the hands of ED and other central agencies and threats. So the leaders are being told to either join the BJP or come to Jalandhar (the ED office)”.

“This dangerous politics of ‘asatya & bhay (untruth and fear)’ will not prevail in Punjab. Intimidation and arm twisting will not work. Today’s reality is “ya ta ander, ya BJP’s office Jalandhar,” he said, adding, “here (in Punjab) mafia Raj was going on…they (political leaders of other parties) need to choose between welfare of Punjab or get themselves saved from ED”.

“Congress had 78 MLAs when we formed government in 2017 but the CM (Capt Amarinder Singh) was of the BJP only…to save himself from all the ongoing ED cases,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, Sidhu claimed that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal believe in divide and rule politics. “In 2020, BJP and Kejriwal colluded and continued with state sponsored violence in Delhi for their self serving political benefits. Kejriwal is just another version of BJP with freebies. Dirty politics is being played by AAP and BJP”.

Sidhu said that “the PM made shallow and hollow promises to the people of Punjab that if BJP comes to power the farmer’s income would be doubled” by 2022.

Bitti had unsuccessfully contested from Sahnewal in 2017, losing to SAD’s Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, who has once again been given the party ticket.