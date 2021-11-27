Sidhu attacks Sahota, links him with ex-DGP Saini

A day after former deputy chief minister and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to implicate his party leaders, especially former Cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu attacked Director General of Police Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, calling him “a blue-eyed boy of ex-DGP Saini”.

Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, Sidhu said, “I give my word of honour that I’ll leave politics if Sukhbir Singh Badal can prove that I ever had any close-door meeting with new Punjab DGP, who illegally detained innocent Sikh boys in 2015, gave clean chits to Badals and is a blue-eyed boy of ex-DGP Saini, since the new govt was formed.”

Sidhu has been expressing his displeasure at the appointment of Sahota as Punjab DGP by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from the very first day. However, it is the first time that Sidhu has called the DGP a blue-eyed boy of former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini.

On Friday, Sidhu had termed Saini the main link in sacrilege case and questioned the intent of his own party government behind not challenging the blanket bail secured by Saini in Kotakpura police firing and other related cases from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Earlier, Sidhu had linked former Punjab Advocate General A P S Deol to Saini as Deol had represented Saini in many cases and Sidhu had termed his appointment unethical. Bowing to the pressure exerted by Sidhu, the CM had to take Deol’s resignation.

Now Sidhu has directly linked Sahota with Saini. Sahota was Inspector General at the time of Bargari sacrilege incident reported in 2015 and he had arrested two Sikh youths while claiming that the sacrilege case was solved.

Sidhu alleged that Sahota had saved Sukhbir in the sacrilege case.

Sidhu said, “It is the Enforcement Directorate which is raiding you and investigating your shared accounts with Surinder Pehalwan and you are dancing to the tune of Central government as you have always been their puppet.”