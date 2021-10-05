Sidhu, 7 MLAs protest outside Governor’s house

THE PUNJAB Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president, Navjot Singh Sidhu, along with with other congress MLAs were rounded up and taken to Sarangpur police station from Punjab Raj Bhawan, where they were sitting on a protest against the death of four farmers, who died along with four others in Lakhimpur Kheri in UP, Monday.

The Congress leaders were later released. The UT police also detained a man using a drone camera over the Punjab Raj Bhawan for filming the protest.

The use of drones is prohibited in the restricted areas including around Punjab Raj Bhawan.

The detained congress leaders were including seven MLAs Hardyal Kamboj, Madan Lal Jalalpur, Gurpreet Singh GP, Rajinder Singh, Pirmal Singh Khalsa, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Avtar Henry Junior. Chandigarh Youth Congress President, Manoj Lubana, along with his supporters was also detained.

Heavy police force was deputed outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan for preventing any kind of untoward incident. All the protesters were bundled in police vehicles including buses and taken to PS Sarangpur. Later, they were released after around two hours.

SP (city) Ketan Bansal said, “Adequate police was deputed for maintaining the law and order situation. All the protesting people were released. We are examining the use of drone near Punjab Raj Bhawan. Legal aspects are being verified.”

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu castigated the BJP for the atrocities committed by the UP police against the Congress national leader Priyanka Gandhi who reached to support the farmers. Chandigarh police with its heavy task force arrested Sidhu along with his associates. On Sidhu’s call Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee today staged sit-ins and protests at block and district level across Punjab.

CandleLight march

Members of Chandigarh Youth Congress Monday held a candle march against the violence during a farmer protest in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. Eight people were killed in the violence that was triggered after a car of BJP’s Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Son hit the protesting farmers. President Manoj Lubana appealed to people to protest peacefully.

He said the Lakhimpur Kheri violence showed the insensitive face of the government and BJP. After failing to crush the movement, they have now started mowing down farmers.

He said the incident would prove the last nail in the BJP’s coffin.

Chandigarh Congress President Subhash Chawla warned BJP ministers and lawmakers against entering and organising programmes in the city as people are angry and anything could happen.

Deepak Lubana, Pardeep, Parikshit Rana, Abhishek(Shanky), Sandeep Singh, Navdeep Singh, Ashish, Kamalpreet, Harjeet Singh and others were also present.